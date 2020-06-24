Marlo Thomas Set For ‘Free To Be…You and Me’ Special On ‘Stars In The House’

Marlo Thomas will join Stars In The House creators and hosts Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley Friday on their YouTube series to celebrate the actress’ groundbreaking 1970s TV special Free To Be…You and Me. The Stars In The House episode will also feature a new version of the Free To Be.. theme song sung by Sara Bareilles.

Bareilles will join Thomas and the hosts, as will Harry Belafonte, Drew Barrymore, Audra McDonald, Benj Pasek, Debra Messing, Gloria Steinem and Michael McElroy.

Viewers will will be able to interact with guests in real time, ask questions, and donate to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.

“During this turbulent time of quarantine and social injustice,” Thomas said, “freedom for children as well as adults is on the line like never before. Also, in order to better embrace the non-binary community, we changed a lyric that referred to ‘boys’ and ’girls’ growing up to be ‘men’ and ‘women.’ The line now proclaims, ‘Every child in this land, may you all understand, that you’re proud and you’re strong and you are right where you belong.’”

The Free To Be…You and Me episode of Stars In The House airs Friday, June 26 at 8PM ET on the Stars In The House YouTube channel and on starsinthehouse.com.