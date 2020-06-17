Mark Hamill Of ‘Star Wars’ To Headline Fundraiser For Joe Biden

Star Wars star Mark Hamill will headline a virtual fundraiser for Joe Biden on June 30, the latest in a series of events the campaign has on its slate in an effort to raise huge sums before the fall campaign.

According to an invite, Hamill will moderate a “virtual conversation about hope and democracy.” Tickets will start at $500 per person, and rise to $100,000 for those who want to be listed as co-chairs. The proceeds will go to the Biden campaign, the Democratic National Committee and state parties.

Biden next week will be raising money with former President Barack Obama, in what is described as a “grassroots” fundraiser with tickets starting at a much lower price point, $15 per person.

Biden’s campaign also has a June 29 reception planned with Jill Biden, Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Tony Coehlo and actress Lynda Carter. The event is a virtual reception to mark the 30th anniversary of the Americans With Disabilities Act.

Biden’s campaign announced earlier this week that the Biden Victory Fund had raised $80.8 million during the month of May, even though the coronavirus crisis has limited in-person events. The virtual fundraisers have also saved the campaign from paying travel costs and made it easier for celebrities to appear. Last week, Biden held a fundraiser that featured Barbra Streisand, Jennifer Hudson, Jay Leno, John Legend and Andra Day.