WME Partner & Music Head Marc Geiger Exiting

WME said Thursday that Marc Geiger, a partner and the agency’s longtime worldwide Head of Music, is leaving after 17 years as part of a restructure in the division. The moves include WME’s Co-Head of Music Sara Newkirk Simon transitioning to a consultant role at WME’s parent Endeavor, where she will continue to advise the Music division.

In the new structure, Lucy Dickins has been elevated to Co-Head of WME Music, joining current Co-Heads Scott Clayton and Kirk Sommer. The trio will guide strategy and operations for the division moving forward.

No reason was given for Geiger’s departure, though Endeavor like others in the industry has been slammed by the coronavirus shutdown and notably its reliance on live events — from sports to fashion to concerts — as well as the shutdown of film and TV production. In May, WME announced that 20% of its employees will either be laid off, furloughed or reduced to part time during the pandemic.

The agency today thanked Geiger for growing its music division, with its clients having won more Grammy Awards than at any other agency over the past two years.

“Under Marc’s leadership, WME’s Music division has become a global powerhouse,” said Lloyd Braun, President of Endeavor’s Representation businesses, in a release announcing the moves. “During his tenure, Marc led countless agency initiatives and ‘firsts’ for the music industry, including the creation of Festivals and EDM divisions and building out WME’s leading London and Sydney music teams. We thank Marc for his countless contributions to WME and wish him all the best going forward.”

Said Geiger: “The past 17 years have been an incredible ride, and I’ve been fortunate to work with some of the world’s best artists and colleagues. I’m proud of all that we accomplished, most especially the team we built during my time with the agency. I know they will achieve great things in the future.”

Dickins joined WME last year as Head of UK Music from ITB (International Talent Booking), where she had a client roster that included Adele, Mumford & Sons, Laura Marling, James Blake and Mabel. She now co-runs all of the Music division with Clayton, also a co-head in the Nashville office, and Sommer.

“Scott, Lucy and Kirk have distinguished themselves through the artists they have championed, the reputations they’ve built, and the leadership they’ve demonstrated at WME,” Braun said. “Each brings unique experience, relationships and perspective that will help shape the future of our Music division.”