Management & Production Outfit TheMachine Hires VP Of Talent

EXCLUSIVE: TheMachine, the Los Angeles-based management and production company run by former Gersh agent Kevin Herrera and Maker studios co-founder Rawn Erickson II, has named its first VP of Talent with the hiring of former Fullscreen and MGMT manager Blake Reading.

Reading has been in situ for a few months now after leaving his post at Fullscreen Media, where he worked with talent including actors and social media influencers. At TheMachine, he will drive the company’s growth into repping on-screen talent.

He is bringing with him a roster including: The Beza Bros (writer/actors Dingani abd Zondwayo Beza); writer/director Sam Macaroni who recently wrapped production on the film Guest House; Confess actress Stephanie Barkley; Jason Faunt and William Shewfelt of Power Rangers fame; actress Sarah Kozlowski, who most recently appeared in Agent on Netflix; and actress/writer Rachel Paulson.

Also on his list are musician and YouTuber Danny Padilla, who recently appeared on The Bachelor Presents Listen To Your Heart; actress and YouTuber Katie Wilson whose channel Legend Of Katie features gaming and reviews; culture and fashion host Nicholas Strelitzl known for his work on South Africa’s Expresso Morning Show; streetballer Bone Collector; and former NBA player Metta World Peace who will soon be launching his XvsX Sports app.

Additionally, Reading’s production ventures in scripted and unscripted with partners Michael Murdoch and Monty Matthews and partner Carla Westlund (under their Cake Studios banner), will become a member of TheMachine’s network.

TheMachine operates a Verified Member Network of talent and executives working across entertainment and advertising. Earlier this year, the company partnered up with U.S. and Norway management and production co Inner Voice Artists.