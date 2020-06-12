ABC’s ‘Don’t’ Premiere Does Top Thursday Ratings; ‘Man With A Plan’ Steady In Farewell

ABC’s game show strength showed again Thursday, with its newest offering Don’t hosted by Adam Scott premiering as primetime’s top-rated program with a 0.9 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 4.21 million viewers.

It came on a night when the most-watched original was CBS’ series finale of the Matt LeBlanc-starrer Man With a Plan (0.6, 4.95M), which wrapped its fourth and final season steady in the demo while ticking up in viewers.

Nestled between Holey Moley (0.7, 4.13M), steady in the first night in its new 8 PM slot, and To Tell the Truth (0.7, 3.63M), up a tenth, Don’t marked the second-best new show debut of the summer after Fox’s Ultimate Tag. The trio helped ABC top the night in the demo for the fourth consecutive Thursday.

CBS was the night’s most-watched network with a Sheldon repeat the most-watched primetime repeat. It also offered a fresh Broke (0.5, 4.04M), even with last week. NBC, meanwhile, had new episodes of Council of Dads (0.3, 2.77M) and Blindspot (0.2, 1.82M). Both were down a tenth week over week.

Fox’s Celebrity Watch Party (0.4, 1.57M) was steady last night, while looking-for-love competition Labor of Love (0.3, 980,000) ticked up in both demo and viewers.

The CW had new episodes of Burden of Truth (0.1, 540K) and In the Dark (0.1, 440K). Both were steady.