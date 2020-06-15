EXCLUSIVE: Billions star Malin Åkerman has signed on as executive producer on the Film Mode Entertainment and BondIt Media Capital horror film With Teeth, which has Lydia Hearst (Z Nation), Kara Hayward (Moonrise Kingdom) and Jack Donnelly (Atlantis) starring. Åkerman is also eyeing a key role in the film, which will be presented to buyers at the 2020 Cannes Film Festival’s Marché du Film virtual platform.

K. Asher Levin is at the helm, directing from the script he co-wrote with Zack Imbrogno. It follows a group of superstar Internet influencers who are drawn to a reclusive billionaire’s mansion only to find themselves trapped in the lair of a horrifyingly evil vampire. The only way out is to be saved by a famous online gamer (Hayward) and an old school vampire hunter, who is set in his ways.

Levin, Daniel Cummings and Zack Imbrogno are producing with BondIt Media Capital’s Matthew Helderman, Luke Taylor and Grady Craig and Film Mode’s Clay Epstein serving as exec producer alongside Akerman. Hearst is a co-executive producer.

“I’m thrilled to be producing this film. The script, written and to be directed by my friend Asher Levin, is a daring new take on the vampire genre, with themes relevant to the times we’re living in. Coupled with the amazing cast we’re putting together, I’m excited to help bring Asher’s vision to life!” Said Åkerman.

Said Epstein: With Teeth is a fresh, fun and pulse pounding take on the Vampire genre. With this remarkable cast and filmmaking team, we’re excited for the film to find its audience.”

Åkerman is repped by UTA and Mosaic Media Group; Hearst by Buchwald and MPE; Hayward by ICM and Untitled Entertainment; Donnelly by CAA and Mosaic Media Group; Levin by Untitled.

BondIt and Film Mode Entertainment, through their ongoing partnership and first-look deal, have previously collaborated on newly released Stage Mother, starring Oscar nominee Jacki Weaver, Lucy Liu and Adrian Grenier, Crypto with Kurt Russell, Luke Hemsworth, and Alexis Bledel, as well as the recently released horror film, Dreamkatcher starring Radha Mitchell and Lynn Shaye.