M. Night Shyamalan Thriller Gets 2021 Release Date

M. Night Shyamalan’s next movie now has a release date. Universal said Tuesday that it will release the writer-director’s untitled thriller on July 23, 2021.

The pic, details of which are under wraps, stars Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin McKenzie, Aaron Pierre, Alex Wolff and Vicky Krieps. On Monday, Deadline scooped that Abbey Lee, Nikki Amuka-Bird and Ken Leung have also come aboard.

Shyamalan wrote the script and will direct and produce the pic, which came to light in May.

Universal along with the rest of Hollywood is trying to hit the moving target of when the exhibition biz can reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic — it’s currently eyeing the Fourth of July weekend for bowing fresh titles. Earlier this week, Uni shifted its Tom Hanks-starring Amblin sci-fi pic Bios from October 2020 to April 16, 2021.

So far, the July 2021 date is staked out by Paramount’s The Tomorrow War.