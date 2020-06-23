Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run’ Will Play In Homes Instead Of Movie Theaters

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Barry Jenkins Teams With Leonardo DiCaprio & Netflix On Film Adaptation Of 'Virunga' Docu

Read the full story

M. Night Shyamalan Thriller Gets 2021 Release Date

M Night Shyamalan
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

M. Night Shyamalan’s next movie now has a release date. Universal said Tuesday that it will release the writer-director’s untitled thriller on July 23, 2021.

The pic, details of which are under wraps, stars Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin McKenzie, Aaron Pierre, Alex Wolff and Vicky Krieps. On Monday, Deadline scooped that Abbey Lee, Nikki Amuka-Bird and Ken Leung have also come aboard.

Shyamalan wrote the script and will direct and produce the pic, which came to light in May.

Universal along with the rest of Hollywood is trying to hit the moving target of when the exhibition biz can reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic — it’s currently eyeing the Fourth of July weekend for bowing fresh titles. Earlier this week, Uni shifted its Tom Hanks-starring Amblin sci-fi pic Bios from October 2020 to April 16, 2021.

So far, the July 2021 date is staked out by Paramount’s The Tomorrow War.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad