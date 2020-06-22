Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Corey Feldman Says Joel Schumacher Tried To Prevent “Descent” Into Drugs As Hollywood Remembers Late Director

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Deadline Launches Contenders Television Streaming Site

Read the full story

M. Night Shyamalan Sets Abbey Lee, Nikki Amuka-Bird & Ken Leung For Universal Thriller

Courtesy Abbey Lee

M. Night Shyamalan has set Abbey Lee (upcoming in HBO’s Lovecraft Country), Nikki Amuka-Bird and Ken Leung to join his next thriller for Universal Pictures. Shyamalan wrote the script and will direct and produce.

Nikki Amuka-Bird, Ken Leung Shutterstock

They join previously announced Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin McKenzie, Aaron Pierre, Alex Wolff, and Vicky Krieps.

Lee (Mad Max: Fury Road) is repped by CAA and Hamilton Hodell, Amuka-Bird (Avenue 5) by Troika and NB Management, and Leung (Star Wars: Episode 8 The Force Awakens) by A3 Artists Agency and PH Entertainment Group.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad