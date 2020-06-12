EXCLUSIVE: We can report that Capone distributor Vertical Entertainment has acquired the North American and UK distribution rights to A Nice Girl Like You starring Pretty Little Liars and Katy Keene star Lucy Hale. The romantic comedy, directed by brothers Chris and Nick Riedell and based on the Ayn Carrillo-Gailey 2007 self-help book Porn-o-logy, is set for a VOD and digital release on July 17.

Pic centers around violinist Lucy Neal (Hale) who is thrown for a loop when her boyfriend accuses her of being too judgmental and inhibited when it comes to sex. In an effort to prove him wrong, Lucy creates a wild to-do list that sends her on a whirlwind journey of self-discovery, friendship and new love.

Pic also stars Mindy Cohn (Facts Of Life), Jackie Cruz (Orange is the New Black, Good Girls), Leonidas Gulaptis (Gala & Godfrey), and Adhir Kalyan (Rules of Engagement). Andrea Marcellus adapted Carrillo-Gailey’s self-help book. The deal was negotiated by Peter Jarowey and Josh Spector at Vertical.

“Bringing this film to life was a dream. More love. More laughter. Bring it on,” said producer, Jina Panebianco.

Panebianco produced alongside Nicholas Bogner, and Melanie Greene and their CaliWood Pictures.