‘Lucifer’ Renewed For Sixth & Final Season At Netflix

It’s official — Netflix has ordered a sixth season of Lucifer, which will be its last. The announcement (you can see it below) acknowledges the fact that the streamer previously renewed the series for a fifth season, which also was billed as final, calling Season 6 “FINAL final.”

The news comes almost a month after Deadline reported the series star Tom Ellis has closed a deal to return as the title character for a sixth season. Netflix started talks with series producer Warner Bros. TV about another installment of the comic book drama ahead of the fifth season premiere. The rest of the cast and executive producers Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson also closed new deals for another season.

Season 5 of Lucifer debuts on August 21.

The series follows Ellis’ Lucifer who is bored and unhappy as the Lord of Hell. He resigns his throne and abandons his kingdom for Los Angeles, where he gets his kicks helping LAPD detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German). In the fifth season, the stakes are higher than ever. Secrets will be revealed, beloved characters will die, and we’ll finally get an answer to the question, “will they or won’t they?”

Rachael Harris, DB Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Aimee Garcia, Tricia Helfer, Scarlett Estevez and Kevin Alejandro co-star. Lucifer is produced by WBTV in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television. The series is executive-produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, Joe Henderson, Ildy Modrovich, Sheri Elwood and KristieAnne Reed.