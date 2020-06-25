‘Love Lindsey, Forever’: Gia Coppola’s Dark Romance Series In Works At Quibi

EXCLUSIVE: Quibi is developing a scripted shortform dark romance series from Palo Alto helmer Gia Coppola. Love Lindsey, Forever will be written by Mattson Tomlin (The Batman), and Automatik is producing.

Love Lindsey, Forever tells the story of Lindsey, who is 22, in love and dying. But when she learns of a company experimenting with new cryogenic technology, she makes a desperate bid for a second chance at life. What follows is a decade-spanning love story with twisted consequences. Cast is TBA.

Automatik’s Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Fred Berger and Rian Cahill executive produce alongside Tomlin and Coppola. Chris Ferguson also serves as EP through his Oddfellows Entertainment.

Coppola, granddaughter of Francis Ford Coppola, made her screenwriting and directing feature debut with the 2013 drama Palo Alto and is in post on her next feature Mainstream. Tomlin wrote the upcoming Little Fish and is penning The Batman starring Robert Pattinson for Warner Bros.

Run by Jeffrey Katzenberg and run by CEO Meg Whitman, Quibi launched April 6 as a shortform digital platform aimed at millennials.

