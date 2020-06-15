ITV Ditches 2021 Winter Edition Of ‘Love Island’ Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Weeks after canceling Love Island this summer, ITV has also pulled the plug on the 2021 winter edition of the show amid ongoing uncertainty over the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, ITV plans to supersize the summer version of Love Island next year, with an extended number of episodes being filmed at the show’s home in Mallorca.

The decision has been made as ITV Studios was about to begin production work on the winter show, with filming due to take place at a villa in South Africa next year.

An ITV spokesman said: “Love Island UK will return bigger and better than ever with an extended run in summer 2021.”

Winter Love Island was only created this year and was presented by Laura Whitmore following the assault charge against host Caroline Flack and her subsequent death mid-way through the season.

The Sun first reported on ITV’s decision to pull the 2021 winter Love Island.