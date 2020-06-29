‘Love In The Time Of Corona’: Freeform Sets Leslie Odom Jr., Nicolette Robinson, Tommy Dorfman, Rainey Qualley And 4 More For Limited Series Event

The ensemble for Freeform’s forthcoming COVID-19 drama Love in the Time of Corona has been set. Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton), Nicolette Robinson (The Affair), Tommy Dorfman (13 Reasons Why), Rainey Qualley (Mad Men), Gil Bellows (Patriot), Rya Kihlstedt (One Mississippi), Ava Bellows (This Too Shall Pass) and L. Scott Caldwell (Lost) have joined the four-part limited series that follows four interwoven stories about the hopeful search for love and connection during this time of quarantine. Virtual production starts today in Los Angeles.

The series comes from executive producers Joanna Johnson (Good Trouble, The Fosters), Christine Sacani (Good Trouble, The Fosters), Anonymous Content’s Robyn Meisinger. Love in the Time of Corona will be filmed using remote technologies and shot in the talents’ actual homes.

Odom Jr. and Robinson, who are a real-life couple, will portray James and Sade, a couple who have been living somewhat separate lives. He has a busy career that keeps him on the road and she is at home raising their daughter. Once the pandemic puts them under one roof, their time together leads them to reevaluate their relationship and their priorities. They also serve as executive producers on the project.

Dorfman stars as Oscar, a successful nonbinary stylist, while Qualley plays Elle, an aspiring singer-songwriter. With the uncertainty of the pandemic, Oscar and Elle’s mostly platonic friendship becomes increasingly complicated as Oscar’s latest online date progresses toward relationship territory just as Elle’s neighborly crush starts to blossom.

Bellows will play Paul, while his real-life wife Kihlstedt will portray Sarah. Their daughter Bellows will play Sophie. After quietly separating months earlier, Paul and Sarah reluctantly decide to quarantine together when their sweet yet intense daughter, Sophie, returns home from college. But when Sophie’s high school sweetheart suddenly breaks up with her, Paul and Sarah struggle to continue their “happy couple” ruse for their daughter’s sake.

Caldwell will step into the role of Nanda, a headstrong woman determined to celebrate her 50th wedding anniversary with her husband, Charles who is unable to come home from a rehab facility when COVID-19 causes them to go into lockdown. Charlie Robinson is set to guest star as Charles.

Love in the Time of Corona is set to debut on Freeform in August.