Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, City Officials Cutting $100 Million-$150 Million From LAPD Budget, Funds To Be Reinvested In Communities Of Color

As he began to speak about reforming the LAPD, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti called this an “urgent moment” for the city, “an inflection point.”

He said he is “committed to making this moment not just a moment.”

Garcetti said he would be making commitments to creating racial equality during his press conference. “it is time to move our rhetoric towards action to end racism in our city.”

He said the city must move beyond police reforms of the past. “Prejudice can never be part of police work…It takes bravery to save lives, too.”

“We will not be increasing out police budget,” said the mayor. That allocation is pegged at $1.8 billion in the mayor’s current proposed budget.

Garcetti spoke of “reinvesting in black communities and communities of color.”

Related Story Los Angeles' Fairfax Protest: The Peaceful & Inspiring Demonstration You Didn't See, And First-Hand Accounts Of the Aftermath That Played Out On TV

The mayor then announced $250 million in cuts to the proposed budget and to reallocate those dollars to communities of color, “so we can invest in jobs, in education and healing.” L.A. Police Commission President Eileen Decker then announced that $100 million to $150 million of those cuts will come from the police department budget.

Garcetti declared a moratorium on putting people in the gang data base, requiring police officers to always report bad actors and increasing discipline against those who break the rules.

This comes after Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore, after his comments comparing looters to those officers involved in George Floyd’s death.

Garcetti announced a Civil and Human Rights Commission that will have its first meeting next week, with a promise to have the department up and running by July 1. In that department will reside an Office of Racial Equity to help us apply and equity lens to everything we do.

We need to move toward a guardian-based system…by developing long term relationships between our youth and police officers.

“We can’t walk to the promised land in a single day,’ said Garcetti, “but this is a start.”