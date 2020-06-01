Beverly Hills & Santa Monica Curfews Start At 1 PM Today

After a wild weekend of protests and looting, the cities of Beverly Hills and Santa Monica will start going under curfew at 1 p.m. local time today.
In both Westside cities, the curfews kick at 1 p.m. for the business districts and go citywide at 4 p.m. Beverly Hills also extended its curfew through Tuesday, noting that it “prohibits anyone from being upon public streets, alleys, parks or any public place.”
No word yet as to whether Mayor Eric Garcetti will issue a curfew for Los Angeles today, but one is expected.
“This has been a difficult weekend in our city” Friedman said in a robocall sent to residents Sunday night. “Thousands of protesters marched through our streets to call attention to the devastating circumstances surrounding the death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd. Sadly, there were multiple incidents of vandalism. Several stores, buildings and public art pieces were damaged. This will not be tolerated in our city. It’s unfortunate that the message of the peaceful protesters has been diminished by criminal behavior.”
Santa Monica Mayor Pro Temp Terry O’Day said late Sunday: “This has been a gut-wrenching day in Santa Monica. Our top priority remains the personal safety of everyone in our community. We are thankful that no critical injuries have occurred. We have had a great deal of property damage caused by opportunistic looters. We have the support of every law enforcement agency in Southern California and are restoring sanity to our streets. Stay at home. You are safest there.”
Protesters faced police and dozens of business were looted or vandalized
City News Service contributed to this report.
