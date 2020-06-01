Beverly Hills & Santa Monica Curfews Start At 1 PM Today

After a wild weekend of protests and looting, the cities of Beverly Hills and Santa Monica will start going under curfew at 1 p.m. local time today.

In both Westside cities, the curfews kick at 1 p.m. for the business districts and go citywide at 4 p.m. Beverly Hills also extended its curfew through Tuesday, noting that it “prohibits anyone from being upon public streets, alleys, parks or any public place.”

No word yet as to whether Mayor Eric Garcetti will issue a curfew for Los Angeles today, but one is expected.

“This has been a difficult weekend in our city” Friedman said in a robocall sent to residents Sunday night. “Thousands of protesters marched through our streets to call attention to the devastating circumstances surrounding the death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd. Sadly, there were multiple incidents of vandalism. Several stores, buildings and public art pieces were damaged. This will not be tolerated in our city. It’s unfortunate that the message of the peaceful protesters has been diminished by criminal behavior.”

Police faces protesters in Santa Monica on Sunday. Erik Pedersen/Deadline

Santa Monica Mayor Pro Temp Terry O’Day said late Sunday: “This has been a gut-wrenching day in Santa Monica. Our top priority remains the personal safety of everyone in our community. We are thankful that no critical injuries have occurred. We have had a great deal of property damage caused by opportunistic looters. We have the support of every law enforcement agency in Southern California and are restoring sanity to our streets. Stay at home. You are safest there.”

Protesters faced police and dozens of business were looted or vandalized

To ensure the continued safety of the Beverly Hills community, the City is again imposing two curfews from 6/1 until 6/2 from 1 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. in business districts and Citywide from 4 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. pic.twitter.com/8LyUPduWtn — CityofBeverlyHills (@CityofBevHills) June 1, 2020

Santa Monica is beginning to get a handle on the impacts of today’s events. With the arrival of the National Guard a few hours ago, we have remained focused on securing the City & restoring order. The curfew in #SantaMonica begins 6/1 @ 1PM for business districts & 4PM citywide. pic.twitter.com/rVBGvludIT — City of Santa Monica (@santamonicacity) June 1, 2020

City News Service contributed to this report.