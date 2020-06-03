Santa Monica, Beverly Hills & Culver City Extend Curfews; Los Angeles City & County Expected To Follow

UPDATED, 10:36 AM: Culver City has issued a curfew for a fifth consecutive night, starting at 6 p.m. tonight though 6 a.m. Thursday. The city is home to entertainment industry heavyweights including Sony Pictures Studios and Amazon Studios.

PREVIOUSLY, 9:57 AM: The recently embattled cities of Santa Monica and Beverly Hills have extended their curfew orders to tonight, and the City and County of Los Angeles are expected to follow suit sometime today.

The Santa Monica shutdown will begin several hours later than the past couple of days — at 6 p.m., compared with 2 p.m. Tuesday and 1 p.m. Monday. Today’s Beverly Hills curfew will be in two stages: The business district, which include Rodeo Drive, will close at 1 p.m., and the rest of the city locks down at 4 p.m. The curfews expire at 6 a.m. Thursday.

Both Westside cities were hit with protests and looting over the weekend and marchers took to the streets to express outrage over the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police — and agitators vandalized and ripped off stores.

We are awaiting word on new curfew orders for the L.A. city and county, but Santa Monica’s tweet says its order “aligns with” Los Angeles County:

The City of Santa Monica's curfew for Wednesday, June 3 is 6 p.m. through 6 a.m. on Thursday, June 4. This aligns with @CountyofLA. Thank you for your partnership in staying home. pic.twitter.com/ePk4c6cPzU — City of Santa Monica (@santamonicacity) June 3, 2020

City of Beverly Hills Continues Curfews for June 3-June 4

Details: https://t.co/hN0X4PGdLd pic.twitter.com/HTPKfBYA9R — CityofBeverlyHills (@CityofBevHills) June 3, 2020

No word yet on curfew orders for other cities in Los Angeles County including Burbank and Glendale.