Los Angeles County Now Has Highest Number Of Coronavirus Cases In U.S.

After a week of record numbers and a curious plunge in cases yesterday, Johns Hopkins University indicated that Los Angeles now has the highest number of coronavirus cases of any county in the nation.

Johns Hopkins reported 89,633 total cases in L.A. County as of Wednesday. That institution’s numbers frequently outpace other sources, but the Centers for Disease Control came in just slightly lower at 89,490 total infections. That would still place the county at the top of John Hopkins’s ignominious list.

Of course, if one adds up the five boroughs that make up New York City that number, per Johns Hopkins, comes out to 213,699.

Whichever way one wants to parse the data it is apparent that, as New York reopens with an infection rate of less than 1 percent, America’s most populous county is headed in the opposite direction. L.A.’s infection rate is 8 percent.

Related Story NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Says League Plans Games With Fans In Stadiums, On-Time Opening Of Training Camp

On Tuesday of this week, Los Angeles County reported 2,364 new infections. On Monday, the region experienced an all-time high of more than 2,500 new cases.

Since then, the numbers have dipped precipitously in the county with 1,133 being reported today, according the the state dashboard — oddly, as of 5 p.m. Thursday, the county had not reported numbers. Yesterday the county reported 1,260 new cases.

So what gives? Often when case numbers go up, experts point to a parallel increase in testing as the culprit, but the peaks in testing do not exactly match the peaks in new cases.

Meanwhile, the case numbers in the state have been spiking. California Governor Gavin Newsom reported 5,349 new coronavirus cases on Thursday. That’s down from the all time high of 7,149 just the day before, but the governor was not enthusiastic about the drop, saying the number is “still higher than it should be.”

Newsom continued by warning that “We’ve seen 56,000 new cases just in the past 14 days.” That’s over a quarter of the total 195,000 cases identified in the region so far. Some of those numbers can be attributed to increased testing, said Newsom. But not all of it.

The positivity rate of tests each day has been rising, up 5.1 percent over the past 14 days. In the past seven days, said the governor, that rate is clocking in at 5.6 percent statewide.

Hospitalization totals in the state broke records on Saturday and Sunday, with 3,702 COVID-19 patients reported in hospital beds. The previous high before last weekend came nearly two months earlier on April 29. That was 3,497 new hospitalizations.

Yesterday Newsom revealed a 29 percent increase in total hospitalizations over the past 14 days. Today that number rose to 32 percent.

California was one of seven states that, on Tuesday, reported the highest number of hospitalizations since the pandemic began, according to the Washington Post. The others included Texas, Arizona, Arkansas, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.