Los Angeles County Coronavirus New Cases Shatter Daily Record By More Than 20%

Los Angeles County health officials said today that the region saw a record 2,571 new cases of coronavirus on Monday — which is more than 20% higher the previous daily mark set last week.
Officials also reported 18 deaths in the past 24 hours, which is seven more than Sunday. The Public Health department has identified 85,942 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, and a total of 3,137 deaths.
“Today marks the third day in a week that we have reported 2,000 or more cases of COVID-19,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, the county’s director of public health. “And while some of the increases are due to test reporting issues, it is clear that much of the increase represents more community transmission.”
Read some daily statistics for Los Angeles County below.
“Continuing to slow the spread of COVID-19 will not be possible without a renewed commitment by all of us to take care of each other by wearing cloth face coverings, keeping our distance and avoiding crowds,” Ferrer said.
Here are some numbers to illustrate Saturday’s update from the Los Angeles County Department of health. Note that the county numbers do not include the cities of Long Beach and Pasadena, which have their own public health departments:
Laboratory Confirmed Cases — 85,942 Total Cases
- Los Angeles County (excluding Long Beach and Pasadena) — 81798
- Long Beach — 2982
- Pasadena — 1162
Deaths 3,137
- Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 2929
- Long Beach 120
- Pasadena 88
Age Group (excludes Long Beach and Pasadena):
- 0 to 17 — 5720
- 18 to 40 –32831
- 41 to 65 –30739
- over 65 –12071
- Under Investigation –437
Gender (excludes Long Beach and Pasadena)
- Female 40289
- Male 41107
- Other 10
- Under Investigation 392
Race/Ethnicity (excludes Long Beach and Pasadena)
- American Indian/Alaska Native 65
- Asian 3616
- Black 2579
- Hispanic/Latino 27354
- Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 329
- White 7581
- Other 12586
- Under Investigation 27688
Hospitalization
- Hospitalized (Ever) 7738
Deaths Race/Ethnicity (excludes Long Beach and Pasadena)
- American Indian/Alaska Native 3
- Asian 484
- Black 324
- Hispanic/Latino 1231
- Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 9
- White 835
- Other 32
- Under Investigation 11
