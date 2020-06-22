Los Angeles County Coronavirus New Cases Shatter Daily Record By More Than 20%

Los Angeles County health officials said today that the region saw a record 2,571 new cases of coronavirus on Monday — which is more than 20% higher the previous daily mark set last week.

Officials also reported 18 deaths in the past 24 hours, which is seven more than Sunday. The Public Health department has identified 85,942 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, and a total of 3,137 deaths.

“Today marks the third day in a week that we have reported 2,000 or more cases of COVID-19,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, the county’s director of public health. “And while some of the increases are due to test reporting issues, it is clear that much of the increase represents more community transmission.”

Read some daily statistics for Los Angeles County below.

“Continuing to slow the spread of COVID-19 will not be possible without a renewed commitment by all of us to take care of each other by wearing cloth face coverings, keeping our distance and avoiding crowds,” Ferrer said.

Here are some numbers to illustrate Saturday’s update from the Los Angeles County Department of health. Note that the county numbers do not include the cities of Long Beach and Pasadena, which have their own public health departments:

Laboratory Confirmed Cases — 85,942 Total Cases

Los Angeles County (excluding Long Beach and Pasadena) — 81798

Long Beach — 2982

Pasadena — 1162

Deaths 3,137

Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 2929

Long Beach 120

Pasadena 88

Age Group (excludes Long Beach and Pasadena):

0 to 17 — 5720

18 to 40 –32831

41 to 65 –30739

over 65 –12071

Under Investigation –437

Gender (excludes Long Beach and Pasadena)

Female 40289

Male 41107

Other 10

Under Investigation 392

Race/Ethnicity (excludes Long Beach and Pasadena)

American Indian/Alaska Native 65

Asian 3616

Black 2579

Hispanic/Latino 27354

Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 329

White 7581

Other 12586

Under Investigation 27688

Hospitalization

Hospitalized (Ever) 7738

Deaths Race/Ethnicity (excludes Long Beach and Pasadena)