Los Angeles County Coronavirus Sets New Record For Daily Coronavirus Cases As Total Infections Pass 100,000

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Department Director Barbara Ferrer said on Monday that the country 2,903 cases, a record high a Total 100,772 people.

Ferrer said there had been 22 additional COVID deaths, with a total of 3,326 fatalities.

The director said the county tests now had an 8.4 percent positivity rate. “The increases we’re seeing today are not from testing,” said Ferrer. “This indicates definitively that we are seeing increased community transmission.”

The county is now doing 17,000 tests each day. That’s up from about 15,000 recently. It has, thusfar, done more than 1 million tests on residents.

Ferrer indicated that businesses are a large contributor to the continued growth of COVID-19. Many business not requiring masks or physical distancing, she said. This weekend, 3 weeks after county guidelines were released, Ferrer reported that thirty three percent of restaurants inspected were not adhering to the county safety protocols.

Related Story California Coronavirus Update: Governor Gavin Newsom Says L.A. County Could Close Back Down Soon:

“Immediate action is needed,” she said.

“If you’re not part of the solution to slowing the spread, you’re ending up part of the problem.”

Ferrer offered these suggestions for every resident:

– Stay home whenever possible.

– Always wear your face mask when outside

– Avoid the 3 C’s: confined spaces, crowds and close contact

– Stay connected with technology.

“Transmission is increasing in the state,” said California Governor Gavin Newsom said earlier at his Monday coronavirus press briefing. Newsom indicated he would likely be using the “dimmer switch” to toggle back reopening measures in more hard-hit counties. He said there were seven counties, including Los Angeles, that likely would need to step back their reopenings. If counties are not effective in the measures, the state will intervene and close them back down, he said.

“We are considering a number of other things to advance and we will make those announcements as appropriate…augmenting the orders and advancing even more restrictive ones.”

But L.A. County Supervisor Katherine Barger said shortly thereafter that “safer-at-home is not sustainable.”