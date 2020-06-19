Los Angeles County Coronavirus Update: Region Passes Grim 3,000 Deaths Mark As Bars, Tattoo Parlors And Nail Salons Are Allowed To Reopen

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed on Thursday that the region has surpassed the grim milestone of 3,000 confirmed deaths from coronavirus. Just days before, California as a whole surpassed 5,000 deaths.

The revelation came on the same day that Governor Gavin Newsom announced that masks would be required in all public spaces — with a few exceptions.

L.A. County’s press release also gave the go-ahead for bars, tattoo parlors, nail salons and other adjacent personal services to reopen on Friday.

Specifically approved businesses include: bars, wineries, breweries, tasting rooms, cardrooms, satellite wagering facilities, racetracks with no spectators, esthetician services, skin care and cosmetology services, electrology, nail salons, body art shops, tattoo parlors, microblading services, piercing shops and massage therapy operations.

@lapublichealth Announces 36 New Deaths Related to #COVID19 and 1,051 New Cases of Confirmed COVID-19 in LA County. 78,227 positive cases across all areas of LA County, and a total of 3,027 deaths. A modified Health Officer Order issued.

View: https://t.co/9BerQv8ew1 pic.twitter.com/r9fOlLt9Ky — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) June 18, 2020

The public health department also revealed on Thursday that there were 1,051 confirmed new cases of COVID-19. That’s a big drop from some of the record numbers seen in the past week.

County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer reported 2,126 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday. That included 600 delayed cases from one testing lab. And there were 1633 new cases in the county last Friday, the third-highest one day total since the outbreak began. That number included 500 delayed cases from one lab.

Last Thursday, the Department of Public Health reported 1,857 new confirmed cases. Before Wednesday, that was the largest single-day number of new cases announced by the county during the pandemic. But health officials said, again, roughly 600 of those cases were the result of a backlog in the reporting of test results.

No lab backlog was indicated today.