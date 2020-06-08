Los Angeles Area Emmys: KCET Leads Nominations For 72nd Annual Awards

The Television Academy has unveiled nominations for the 72nd Los Angeles Emmy Awards. KCET has re-claimed the top spot with 20 nominations, followed by last year’s leader Spanish-language outlet KMEX with 15. Last year was the first time since 2015 that KMEX had led the nominations outright. KVEA is third with 13 nominations, followed by Spectrum News 1 with 12.

In all, there are 121 nominations in 33 categories including Crime and Social Issues, Culture and History, the Arts, Human Interest, Sports, the Environment, and Live and Breaking News Coverage.

Due to production restrictions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Los Angeles Emmy Awards will be held virtually this year. Trophies will be presented Saturday evening, July 18 at 7 PM on Emmys.com. The show will be produced by Bob Bain Productions and is currently in development.

Here is the full list of nominees:

PROGRAMMING & NEWS CATEGORIES

L.A. Local Color

Día de Los Muertos (Artbound) • KCET

Juan Devis, Executive Producer Matthew Crotty, Producer Jacqueline Reyno, Producer

Amanda Marie Pinedo, Associate Producer

L.A. Art Zone Metro Gold Line People and Places • LA County Channel

Lennie LaGuire, Executive Producer Michael Wilson, Executive Producer Carla Carlini, Producer

Joe McDonald, Producer Lisa Nguyen, Producer Alejandro Galvan, Editor Naibe Reynoso, Reporter Aldo Lara, Camera

Nightshift • KCET

David Grabias, Director, Producer

Anne Edgar, Executive Producer, Producer Juan Devis, Executive Producer

Bryce Brentlinger, Producer Justin Cram, Producer Matthew Crotty, Co-Producer

Midge Hussey, Segment Producer Edgar Sardarian, Editor

POSiBLE L.A. • KMEX

Jean Luis Contreras, Camera, Director, Editor, Producer Gesabel Gutierrez, Associate Producer

Transformation (Broken Bread) • KCET

Juan Devis, Executive Producer Roy Choi, Executive Producer, Host Emily Mraz, Producer

Matthew Crotty, Producer Elizabeth Collins, Producer Natasha Phan, Producer Aaron Warzynski, Editor

Jacqueline Reyno, Associate Producer

Education/Information

Cash & Courage (California Live) • NBC4

John Johnston, Executive Producer

CyberWork and the American Dream • PBS SoCal

Michelle Merker, Executive Producer James Shelley, Director, Producer Elizabeth Cobbs, Producer, Writer Jon Michaels, Executive Producer Kevin King, Editor

Rich Underwood, Camera

LA Foodways • KCET

Raphael Sbarge, Director, Executive Producer Juan Devis, Executive Producer

Thomas Cassetta, Producer Rick Pratt, Editor, Producer Matthew Crotty, Producer Angela Boisvert, Producer

Alan Caudillo, Director of Photography Daud Sani, Director of Photography

Life in Plastic (SoCal Connected) • KCET

Gina Pollack, Producer

Denise Chan, Associate Producer Andy Viner, Editor

Under Pressure (SoCal Connected) • KCET

Gina Pollack, Producer Tori Edgar, Producer Michael Bloecher, Editor

Crime/Social Issues

Freedom Writers: Stories from the Heart • PBS SoCal

Don Hahn, Director, Executive Producer Lori Korngiebel, Producer

Stephen Yao, Editor

Voices from the Frontline: China’s War on Poverty • PBS SoCal

Michelle Merker, Executive Producer Robert Lawrence Kuhn, Host, Writer Peter Getzels, Director, Producer Ning Nan, Camera

Catherine Shields, Editor

Liu Cong, Executive Producer Adam Zhu, Executive Producer Liu Changying, Producer

Chen Guang, Producer

Watts (Broken Bread) • KCET

Juan Devis, Executive Producer Roy Choi, Executive Producer, Host Emily Mraz, Producer

Matthew Crotty, Producer Elizabeth Collins, Producer Natasha Phan, Producer Aaron Warzynski, Editor

Jacqueline Reyno, Associate Producer

Who Killed Josiah? (SoCal Connected) • KCET

Karen Foshay, Executive Producer, Producer Vince Beiser, Producer

Andy Viner, Editor

Dennis Nishi, Director of Photography Kathy Kasaba, Supervising Producer Robert McDonnell, Supervising Producer Ann Valdes, Associate Producer

Arts

American Voices • PBS SoCal

Maria Hall-Brown, Executive Producer, Producer, Writer Kevin King, Camera, Editor, Producer

Michelle Merker, Associate Producer Dwayne Castronova, Camera

Al Magallon, Camera Ty Woodson, Camera Phil Jimenez, Camera

Masters of Modern Design: The Art of the Japanese American Experience (Artbound) • KCET

Juan Devis, Executive Producer

Matthew Crotty, Producer Jacqueline Reyno, Producer

Akira Boch, Director, Director of Photography, Producer Tadashi Nakamura, Co-Producer

Amanda Marie Pinedo, Associate Producer

Culture/History

Griffith Park: The Untold History (Lost LA) • KCET

Matt Bass, Director, Director of Photography Juan Devis, Executive Producer

Matthew Crotty, Executive Producer Nathan Masters, Executive Producer, Host Hugh McHarg, Co-Executive Producer Catherine Quinlan, Co-Executive Producer Angela Boisvert, Producer

Bill Dotson, Co-Producer

Sasheen Artis, Coordinating Producer Edgar Sardarian, Editor

Kathryn Noonan, Associate Producer

Three Views of Manzanar (Lost LA) • KCET

Matt Bass, Director, Director of Photography Juan Devis, Executive Producer

Matthew Crotty, Executive Producer Nathan Masters, Executive Producer, Host Hugh McHarg, Co-Executive Producer Catherine Quinlan, Co-Executive Producer Angela Boisvert, Producer

Bill Dotson, Co-Producer

Sasheen Artis, Coordinating Producer Daniel Leonard, Editor

Kathryn Noonan, Associate Producer

Vision 2030: Future of SoCal • Spectrum News 1

Spectrum News 1 Team

Informational Series (more than 50%remote)

LA County Close Up – Homelessness Series • LA C ounty Channel

Lennie LaGuire, Executive Producer Michael Wilson, Executive Producer Samara Rosenbaum, Producer Becky Schlikerman, Producer

Joe McDonald, Producer Carla Carlini, Producer Alejandro Galvan, Editor

Naibe Reynoso, On-Camera Talent

LA Stories with Giselle Fernandez • Spectrum News 1

Spectrum News 1 Team

The SoCal Scene • Spectrum News 1

Spectrum News 1 Team

Informational Series (more than 50% studio)

Frank Buckley Interviews • KTLA5 Frank Buckley, Executive Producer, Host Angel C. Kim, Senior Producer

Jason Roberts, Camera, Editor Nick Simpson, Camera, Editor Adam Smart, Graphic Designer

LA Times Today • Spectrum News 1

Spectrum 1 News Team

Entertainment

Awards Season in LA • LA CityView35

LA CityView35 Production Team

Jazz City (SoCal Connected) • KCET

Eric Fernandez, Producer Michael Bloecher, Editor

Michael Ray, Associate Producer

Music Composition

No nominations in this category.

Entries in this category did not meet the 2/3 approval in order to receive a nomination.

News Series

People Making a Difference • CBS2/KCAL9

Nicolette Medina, Producer, Writer

Pizarrón • KVEA

KVEA Telemundo News Team

Responde • KVEA

KVEA Telemundo News Team

Streets of Shame • NBC4

Joel Grover, Reporter Amy Corral, Producer Scott Weber, Camera Matthew Arias, Editor

Chelsea Shepherd, Camera

Sports Special

Birth of a Dynasty: The 1999-2000 Lakers • Spectrum SportsNet

Spectrum SportsNet Team

Dodgers Stories: 6 Decades in LA • PBS SoCal

Maura Daly Phinney, Producer, Writer Andy Trimlett, Editor, Producer

Don Hahn, Executive Producer Steve Purcell, Director, Producer

Johnnya Burruss, Coordinating Producer

Sports Series – News

No nominations in this category.

Entries in this category did not meet the 2/3 approval in order to receive a nomination.

Sports Series – Programming (Post-Produced)

Backstage: Lakers • Spectrum SportsNet

Spectrum SportsNet Team

Backstage: Dodgers • Spectrum SportsNet LA

Spectrum SportsNet LA Team

Ducks Weekly • Prime Ticket

Fox Sports Ticket Team

Sports Series – Programming (Live Broadcast)

Access SportsNet Dodgers • Spectrum SportsNet LA

Spectrum SportsNet LA Team

Access SportsNet Lakers • Spectrum SportsNet

Spectrum SportsNet Team

Farewell Miss Val! Women’s Gymnastics: Utah State vs. No. 2 UCLA

• Pac-12 Los Angeles

Pac-12 Los Angeles Team

Los Angeles Angels Baseball – Mariners at Angels • Fox Sports West

Fox Sports West Team

Los Angeles Kings Hockey • Fox Sports West

Fox Sports West Team

Sports Feature

Coby’s Journey (Backstage Lakers) • Spectrum SportsNet

Jesse Aron, Producer Mark Phillips, Camera

Faces of LAFC – Lorraine Hammonds (LAFC Postgame Show) • LAFC

Benard Worrell, Executive Producer Mark Stilwell, Editor, Producer Ulises Roman, Camera

Legends of Dodger Baseball: Fernando Valenzuela (Dodgers Dugout)

• Spectrum SportsNet LA

Erick Cesar Vazquez, Editor, Producer

Gregory Vincent Taylor, Executive Producer, Writer Vin Scully, On-Camera Talent

Jaime Jarrin, On-Camera Talent Aaron Minderhout, Camera Nicholas Gresham, Camera

Mario E. Toledo, Graphic Designer Kevin Cook, Graphic Designer

Los Angeles Angels Pitcher Tyler Skaggs’ Posthumous No-Hitter (Angels Weekly) • Fox Sports West

Jeff Shearin, Camera, Editor, Producer

Our Stories: Fight on Jackson Family! (Our Stories) • Pac-12 Los Angeles

Yogi Roth, Host, Reporter Richard Allard, Editor, Producer

Sports Tease

2019 Los Angeles Angels Home Opener • Fox Sports West

Ed Barnes, Producer

John Hefner, Executive Producer, Producer

Dodgers-Yankees Tease • Spectrum SportsNet LA

Mike Levy, Producer

Reshad Bahadori, Editor, Producer

A Story About Ryan Getlaf • Fox Sports West

James Freeman, Editor, Producer

Live Special Events – Programming

60th Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration • PBS SoCal

Kenneth Shapiro, Director, Executive Producer Nick Schwartz-Hall, Executive Producer

Ming Ng, Executive Producer Michelle Merker, Producer Cody Kopp, Producer

Teresa Taylor, Co-Producer Jason Kesslor, Writer Suzanna Guzmán, Co-Host

Marisa Ramirez, Co-Host, Producer

Parade Countdown • KTLA5

Christie Lyn Lugo Leigh, Editor, Senior Producer, Writer Bryan Hileman, Editor, Senior Producer, Writer

John Moczulski, Executive Producer Chris Reilly, Executive Producer Jennie O’Hagan, Executive Producer Wayne Manous, Associate Producer Aida Galoussian, Associate Producer Frank Buckley, Host

Jessica Holmes, Host Chris Schauble, Host Lynette Romero, Host Kathleen Bade, Host Adrian Huerta, Camera Brian Choo, Camera Robert Keet, Camera Nick Simpson, Camera Steven Stark, Camera Jay Wilson, Editor

Kevin Bolyard, Graphic Designer

Live Special Events – News

Borderline: One Year Later • NBC4

NBC4 News Team

Spectrum News 1 Team

Feature Segment

The Kitchen that Paved the Way for Job Training and Food Waste Reduction (Broken Bread) • KCET

Juan Devis, Executive Producer

Roy Choi, Executive Producer, Host Emily Mraz, Producer

Matthew Crotty, Producer Elizabeth Collins, Producer Natasha Phan, Producer Wesley Post, Editor

Aaron Warzynski, Editor

Jacqueline Reyno, Associate Producer

Las Bicicletas Urbanas (Acceso Total) • KVEA

Leticia Areizaga, Producer Elva Saray, On-Camera Talent Mario Marval, Editor

Alejandro Chipana, Camera

Masters of Modern Design: Kay Sekimachi (Artbound) • KCET.ORG

Juan Devis, Executive Producer Matthew Crotty, Producer Jacqueline Reyno, Producer

Amanda Marie Pinedo, Associate Producer

The New Normal: Year-Round Wildfires (SoCal Connected) • KCET

Karen Foshay, Executive Producer, Producer Michael Bloecher, Editor

Tori Edgar, Associate Producer Dennis Nishi, Director of Photography

Robocamp Reboots Young Lives (LA County Close Up) • LA County Channel

Lennie LaGuire, Executive Producer Michael Wilson, Executive Producer Jacki Karsh, Producer

Miguel Torres, Camera, Editor Joe McDonald, Producer

Carla Carlini, Producer

Peter Jones, Producer, Writer Brian Tessier, Producer

Juan Devis, Executive Producer Michael Riley, Executive Producer Matthew Crotty, Producer

Bryan Darling, Editor

Tanayi Seabrook, Associate Producer Peter Westwick, Producer

William Deverell, Producer Dan Lewis, Producer

Information Segment

Brenda Tracy – Rape Survivor (LA Times Today) • Spectrum News 1

Lisa McRee, Host

Jade Hernandez, Producer Alejandro Tamayo, Camera Luis Cruz, Reporter

Lara Hochuli, Editor

David Wharton, On-Camera Talent

Dairy Alternatives: Converting Cattle Methane into Renewable Energy (Earth Focus) • KCET

Juan Devis, Executive Producer

Kim Spencer, Executive Producer Matthew Crotty, Executive Producer David Grabias, Producer

Anne Edgar, Producer Bryce Brentlinger, Producer

Midge Hussey, Segment Producer

Vincent Venturella, Director of Photography Edgar Sardarian, Editor

Kathryn Noonan, Associate Producer

Discovering the Universe (Lost LA) • KCET

Matt Bass, Director of Photography Juan Devis, Executive Producer Matthew Crotty, Executive Producer

Nathan Masters, Executive Producer, Host Hugh McHarg, Executive Producer Catherine Quinlan, Executive Producer Angela Boisvert, Producer

Bill Dotson, Producer

Sasheen Artis, Segment Producer Kathy Kasaba, Segment Producer Daniel Leonard, Editor

Edgar Sardarian, Editor

Kathryn Noonan, Associate Producer

Thomas Curwen, Reporter Robert St. John, Producer Karen Lopez, Segment Producer Katie Falkenberg, Camera

Lara Hochuli, Editor

The Street Within (LA Times Today) • Spectrum News 1

Thomas Curwen, Reporter Karen Lopez, Segment Producer Robert Meeks, Producer Francine Orr, Camera

Yadira Flores, Camera Patrick Steward, Editor

Women of Apollo (LA Times Today) • Spectrum News 1

Robert Meeks, Producer

Karen Lopez, Segment Producer Jessica Chen, Camera

Adam VanDeKerchove, Editor

Live Coverage of an Unscheduled News Event

Easy Fire • KVEA

KVEA Telemundo News Team

Getty Fire • ABC7

ABC7 Eyewitness News Team

Little Mountain Fire • KVEA

KVEA Telemundo News Team

Saugus High School Shooting • KMEX

KMEX News Team

Tick Fire • KVEA

KVEA Telemundo News Team

Entertainment News Story

Nipsey Hussle: Life, Death & Resurrection (CBS2 News & KCAL9 News)

• CBS2/KCAL9

Gerri Shaftel Constant, Producer Pat Harvey, Reporter

Jennifer Pierce, Executive Producer

(Eyewitness News at 4PM & 5PM) • ABC7 David Ono, Anchor, Producer, Reporter, Writer Julia Seifer, Producer

Simrin Singh, Producer Jennifer Moya, Editor

Business/Consumer News Story

How Wolfgang Puck Revolutionized the Food Industry (FOX 11 News at 10PM) • KTTV-TV

Elex Michaelson, Anchor, Reporter Debbie Kim, Editor

Sam Dubin, Camera

Pyramid Fraud – Davinci (Noticias Univision 34) • KMEX

Hector Gonzalez, Camera, Editor Raul Gutierrez, Camera

Claudia Botero, Producer, Reporter

Something’s Fishy: What’s on your plate? (The Beat on 1 Morning News)

• Spectrum News 1 Angela Sun, Reporter Mac Sherwood, Editor

Luca DeSando-Grassi, Camera

Crime/Social Issues News Story

El Eco de las Balas (Noticiero Telemundo 52 a las 6AM) • KVEA

Alejandra Ortiz Chagin, Anchor, Reporter

Haz la Diferencia, Postúlate! (Solo A Las Once) • KMEX

Andres Fernando Pruna, Camera, Editor, Producer Yarel Ramos, Reporter, Writer

The Manson Murders: Fifty Years Later (CBS2 News & KCAL9 News)

•CBS2/KCAL9

Nicolette Medina, Producer, Writer Pat Harvey, Reporter

Manson: 50 Years Later (Eyewitness News at 5PM) • ABC7

David Ono, Producer, Reporter, Writer Julia Seifer, Producer

Jennifer Moya, Editor Simrin Singh, Producer

Enrique Chiabra, Anchor, Reporter Linette Geneva Arauz, Producer Jorge Lopez, Editor

Pawsitive Change Prison Program Proving to be a Success (KTLA5 News at 10PM) • KTLA5

Kacey Montoya, Reporter

Paul Sanchez, Camera, Editor

Art/Cultural/Historical News Story

100-Year-Old Dance Teacher (FOX 11 News 10PM) • KTTV-TV

Debbie Kim, Editor

Susan Hirasuna, Reporter

50 Years of Fighting On (FOX 11 News at 10PM) • KTTV-TV

Elex Michaelson, Anchor, Reporter Debbie Kim, Editor

The Aquatic Veins of Los Angeles (Noticias Univision 34) • KMEX

Andrea Gonzalez, Reporter

Andres Fernando Pruna, Camera, Editor, Producer

Basurarte (Solo A Las Once) • KMEX

Zoe Navarro, Reporter

Operation Children First: Vietnam (KTLA5 Morning News) • KTLA5

Megan Henderson, Reporter Kimberly Cornell, Executive Producer Brian Choo, Camera, Editor

Environment News Story

Descarga Infernal (Noticiero Telemundo a las 6PM) • KVEA

Ana Patricia Candiani, Anchor, Producer, Reporter

Los Angeles 2050 (Noticias Univision 34) • KMEX

Andres Fernando Pruna, Camera, Editor Leon Krauze, Reporter

The Monarch (Eyewitness News at 4PM) • ABC7

David Ono, Anchor, Producer, Reporter, Writer Simrin Singh, Producer

Jeff MacIntyre, Camera, Editor

(Your Morning on Spectrum News 1) • Spectrum News 1

Angela Sun, Anchor, Camera, Editor, Producer, Writer

Temporada de Incendios (Noticias Univision 34) • KMEX

Yara Lasanta, Reporter Gabriela Teissier, Reporter

Andres Fernando Pruna, Camera, Editor

Health/Science News Story

Allies: Angelina Spicer • KTLA5.COM

Nzinga Blake, Executive Producer Jason Roberts, Camera, Editor

Infancia Torturada

(Noticiero Telemundo a las 6PM) • KVEA

Enrique Chiabra, Anchor

Piel de Mariposa (Noticiero Telemundo a las 6PM) • KVEA

Ana Patricia Candiani, Anchor, Producer, Reporter

Princesita De Hierro: Huesitos de Cristal (Noticias Univision 34) • KMEX

Andres Bonilla, Camera, Editor Francisco Ugalde, Reporter

Todo Lo Que Brilla No es Oro (Noticias Univision 34) • KMEX

Yara Lasanta, Co-Producer, Reporter, Writer

Andres Fernando Pruna, Camera, Co-Producer, Editor

Human Interest News Story

Amanda Salas Cancer Fight (Good Day LA) • KTTV-TV

Michelle Lynn Pulfrey, Producer Art Talavera, Editor

Evergreen Cemetery Hero (Eyewitness News at 5PM) • ABC7

David Ono, Anchor, Producer, Reporter, Writer Dylan Glockler, Camera

Jeff MacIntyre, Editor

Falun Gong Persecution (FOX 11 News at 10PM) • KTTV-TV

Bill Melugin, Reporter Anthony Ruiz, Editor

Joe Hernandez, The Voice of Santa Anita (Noticias Univision 34) • KMEX

Andres Bonilla, Camera, Editor

Stephanie Bradford, Producer, Reporter, Writer Andres Fernando Pruna, Camera, Editor

Mixteco, Lost in Translation (Noticias Univision 34) • KMEX

Gabriela Teissier, Reporter, Writer

Andres Fernando Pruna, Camera, Co-Producer, Editor

Investigative News Story

Bajo La Lupa (Noticias Univision 34) • KMEX

Marco Flores, Executive Producer Sandra Salazar, Executive Producer Oswaldo Borraez, Reporter

Andres Fernando Pruna, Camera, Editor

Sick Puppy Peddlers (FOX 11 News at 10PM) • KTTV-TV

Bill Melugin, Reporter

Luc Alexander Nixon Jr, Editor

Sports News Story

Clipper Darrell (The Beat on 1 Morning News) • Spectrum News 1

Kelvin Washington, Reporter Mackenzie A. Eccles, Editor

Frainie Field (NBC4 News at 11pm) • NBC4

Michael Brownlee, Producer, Reporter, Writer

Reaching for Stars, Catching Dreams (KTLA5 Morning News at 9AM)

• KTLA5

Nerissa Knight, Reporter Bob Davis, Camera, Editor

Short Promo – Sports

CBS2 Rams Preseason Advancer – One House, One Dream • CBS2

Mike Maas, Producer Otto Petersen, Producer Daniel Navarrete, Editor

Go Blue • KTLA5 Bobby Matthews, Producer Garry Ashton, Producer

Adam Smart, Graphic Designer

Ian Lavallee, Producer Andrea MacPhee, Producer

James Freeman, Editor, Producer Kyle Oshiro, Producer

Loyalty • Spectrum SportsNet LA

Pete Carril, Director Andrew Cleary, Director Mark Schaefer, Editor

Short Promo – News/Topical

2019 Year in Review – Follow the Stories • CBS2/KCAL9

Mike Maas, Producer Otto Petersen, Producer Jeff Chayette, Producer Hansi Rudolph, Editor

Bajo La Lupa • KMEX

Antonio Camberos, Editor, Producer

Breaking News • KVEA Mario Del Olmo, Producer Timothy Paine, Editor

Julio Guerra, Camera

Broken Bread • KCET

Juan Devis, Executive Producer

First Alert: Accurate vs. Adequate • NBC4

Tim Howick, Producer

Making of News • KVEA Mario Del Olmo, Producer Timothy Paine, Editor Michael Buendia, Camera

Jose Garcia, Executive Producer

Public Service Announcement

Drive Baked, Get Booked • LA County Channel

Harry Drucker, Producer Eric King, Producer

Yury Polissky, Director, Writer Vance Kotrla, Graphic Designer

Michael Shull, Executive Producer Joe Salaices, Executive Producer Ted Lin, Executive Producer Robert Manciero, Producer

Al Magallon, Camera

Recreational Reefer Madness • WeHoTV – City of West Hollywood

Lisa Marie Belsanti, Executive Producer

CATEGORIES WITH A SINGLE NOMINATION AND WIN

Independent Programming

Hand Drawn Life • KCET

Tom Tanquary, Director

DESIGNATED NEWS DAY STATION AWARDS

Station awards do not have nominations; rather, all entrants are candidates for the Emmy statuette. Entries in the Designated News Day categories are restricted to the broadcast air date of November 12, 2019.

Regularly Scheduled Daily Morning Newscast: 4AM-11AM

Good Day L.A. • KTTV-TV

KTTV Fox 11 News Team

KTLA5 Morning News at 6AM • KTLA5

KTLA5 News Team

Noticiero Telemundo 52 a las 6AM • KVEA

KVEA Telemundo News Team

A Primera Hora • KMEX

KMEX News Team

Today In LA at 5AM • NBC4

NBC4 News Team

Your Morning on Spectrum News 1 at 7AM • Spectrum News 1

Spectrum News 1 Team

Regularly Scheduled Daily Daytime Newscast: 11AM-7PM

CBS2 News at 6PM • CBS2

Courtney Ellinger, Producer

Amy Mattison, Executive Producer Kathy Camacho, Associate Producer Michael Parrott, Director

Fox 11 News at 5PM • KTTV-TV

KTTV Fox 11 News Team

KTLA5 News at 1PM • KTLA5

KTLA5 News Team

NBC4 News at 4PM • NBC4

NBC4 News Team

Noticias Univision 34: A Las Seis • KMEX

KMEX News Team

Noticiero Telemundo 52 a las 12PM • KVEA

KVEA Telemundo News Team

Regularly Scheduled Daily Evening Newscast: 7PM-12AM

CBS2 News at 11PM • CBS2

CBS2 NEWS TEAM

Eyewitness News at 11PM • ABC7

ABC7 Eyewitness News Team

Fox 11 News at 10PM • KTTV-TV

KTTV Fox 11 News Team

KTLA5 News at 10PM • KTLA5

KTLA5 News Team

Noticias Univision 34: Solo A Las Once • KMEX

KMEX News Team

Noticiero Telemundo 52 a las 11PM • KVEA

KVEA Telemundo News Team

Your Evening on Spectrum News 1 at 6PM • Spectrum News 1

Spectrum News 1 Team

72nd LA Emmy Awards Nominations by Station

KCET – 20

KMEX – 15

KVEA – 13

Spectrum News 1 – 12

KTLA5 – 7

KTTV-TV – 6 PBS SoCal – 6 ABC7 – 5

Fox Sports West – 5 NBC4- 5

Spectrum SportsNet LA – 5 CBS2/KCAL9 – 4

LA County Channel – 4 Spectrum SportsNet – 4 Prime Ticket – 3

LA CityView35 – 2 Pac-12 Los Angeles -2 CBS2 – 1

LAFC – 1

WeHoTV – City of West Hollywood – 1