Los Angeles Area Emmys: KCET Leads Nominations For 72nd Annual Awards

The Television Academy has unveiled nominations for the 72nd Los Angeles Emmy Awards. KCET has re-claimed the top spot with 20 nominations, followed by last year’s leader Spanish-language outlet KMEX with 15. Last year was the first time since 2015 that KMEX had led the nominations outright. KVEA is third with 13 nominations, followed by Spectrum News 1 with 12.
In all, there are 121 nominations in 33 categories including Crime and Social Issues, Culture and History, the Arts, Human Interest, Sports, the Environment, and Live and Breaking News Coverage.
Due to production restrictions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Los Angeles Emmy Awards will be held virtually this year. Trophies will be presented Saturday evening, July 18 at 7 PM on Emmys.com. The show will be produced by Bob Bain Productions and is currently in development.
Here is the full list of nominees:
PROGRAMMING & NEWS CATEGORIES
L.A. Local Color
Día de Los Muertos (Artbound) • KCET
Juan Devis, Executive Producer Matthew Crotty, Producer Jacqueline Reyno, Producer
Amanda Marie Pinedo, Associate Producer
L.A. Art Zone Metro Gold Line People and Places • LA County Channel
Lennie LaGuire, Executive Producer Michael Wilson, Executive Producer Carla Carlini, Producer
Joe McDonald, Producer Lisa Nguyen, Producer Alejandro Galvan, Editor Naibe Reynoso, Reporter Aldo Lara, Camera
Nightshift • KCET
David Grabias, Director, Producer
Anne Edgar, Executive Producer, Producer Juan Devis, Executive Producer
Bryce Brentlinger, Producer Justin Cram, Producer Matthew Crotty, Co-Producer
Midge Hussey, Segment Producer Edgar Sardarian, Editor
POSiBLE L.A. • KMEX
Jean Luis Contreras, Camera, Director, Editor, Producer Gesabel Gutierrez, Associate Producer
Transformation (Broken Bread) • KCET
Juan Devis, Executive Producer Roy Choi, Executive Producer, Host Emily Mraz, Producer
Matthew Crotty, Producer Elizabeth Collins, Producer Natasha Phan, Producer Aaron Warzynski, Editor
Jacqueline Reyno, Associate Producer
Education/Information
Cash & Courage (California Live) • NBC4
John Johnston, Executive Producer
CyberWork and the American Dream • PBS SoCal
Michelle Merker, Executive Producer James Shelley, Director, Producer Elizabeth Cobbs, Producer, Writer Jon Michaels, Executive Producer Kevin King, Editor
Rich Underwood, Camera
LA Foodways • KCET
Raphael Sbarge, Director, Executive Producer Juan Devis, Executive Producer
Thomas Cassetta, Producer Rick Pratt, Editor, Producer Matthew Crotty, Producer Angela Boisvert, Producer
Alan Caudillo, Director of Photography Daud Sani, Director of Photography
Life in Plastic (SoCal Connected) • KCET
Gina Pollack, Producer
Denise Chan, Associate Producer Andy Viner, Editor
Under Pressure (SoCal Connected) • KCET
Gina Pollack, Producer Tori Edgar, Producer Michael Bloecher, Editor
Crime/Social Issues
Freedom Writers: Stories from the Heart • PBS SoCal
Don Hahn, Director, Executive Producer Lori Korngiebel, Producer
Stephen Yao, Editor
Voices from the Frontline: China’s War on Poverty • PBS SoCal
Michelle Merker, Executive Producer Robert Lawrence Kuhn, Host, Writer Peter Getzels, Director, Producer Ning Nan, Camera
Catherine Shields, Editor
Liu Cong, Executive Producer Adam Zhu, Executive Producer Liu Changying, Producer
Chen Guang, Producer
Watts (Broken Bread) • KCET
Juan Devis, Executive Producer Roy Choi, Executive Producer, Host Emily Mraz, Producer
Matthew Crotty, Producer Elizabeth Collins, Producer Natasha Phan, Producer Aaron Warzynski, Editor
Jacqueline Reyno, Associate Producer
Who Killed Josiah? (SoCal Connected) • KCET
Karen Foshay, Executive Producer, Producer Vince Beiser, Producer
Andy Viner, Editor
Dennis Nishi, Director of Photography Kathy Kasaba, Supervising Producer Robert McDonnell, Supervising Producer Ann Valdes, Associate Producer
Arts
American Voices • PBS SoCal
Maria Hall-Brown, Executive Producer, Producer, Writer Kevin King, Camera, Editor, Producer
Michelle Merker, Associate Producer Dwayne Castronova, Camera
Al Magallon, Camera Ty Woodson, Camera Phil Jimenez, Camera
Masters of Modern Design: The Art of the Japanese American Experience (Artbound) • KCET
Juan Devis, Executive Producer
Matthew Crotty, Producer Jacqueline Reyno, Producer
Akira Boch, Director, Director of Photography, Producer Tadashi Nakamura, Co-Producer
Amanda Marie Pinedo, Associate Producer
Culture/History
Griffith Park: The Untold History (Lost LA) • KCET
Matt Bass, Director, Director of Photography Juan Devis, Executive Producer
Matthew Crotty, Executive Producer Nathan Masters, Executive Producer, Host Hugh McHarg, Co-Executive Producer Catherine Quinlan, Co-Executive Producer Angela Boisvert, Producer
Bill Dotson, Co-Producer
Sasheen Artis, Coordinating Producer Edgar Sardarian, Editor
Kathryn Noonan, Associate Producer
Three Views of Manzanar (Lost LA) • KCET
Matt Bass, Director, Director of Photography Juan Devis, Executive Producer
Matthew Crotty, Executive Producer Nathan Masters, Executive Producer, Host Hugh McHarg, Co-Executive Producer Catherine Quinlan, Co-Executive Producer Angela Boisvert, Producer
Bill Dotson, Co-Producer
Sasheen Artis, Coordinating Producer Daniel Leonard, Editor
Kathryn Noonan, Associate Producer
Vision 2030: Future of SoCal • Spectrum News 1
Spectrum News 1 Team
Informational Series (more than 50%remote)
LA County Close Up – Homelessness Series • LA C ounty Channel
Lennie LaGuire, Executive Producer Michael Wilson, Executive Producer Samara Rosenbaum, Producer Becky Schlikerman, Producer
Joe McDonald, Producer Carla Carlini, Producer Alejandro Galvan, Editor
Naibe Reynoso, On-Camera Talent
LA Stories with Giselle Fernandez • Spectrum News 1
Spectrum News 1 Team
The SoCal Scene • Spectrum News 1
Spectrum News 1 Team
Informational Series (more than 50% studio)
Frank Buckley Interviews • KTLA5 Frank Buckley, Executive Producer, Host Angel C. Kim, Senior Producer
Jason Roberts, Camera, Editor Nick Simpson, Camera, Editor Adam Smart, Graphic Designer
LA Times Today • Spectrum News 1
Spectrum 1 News Team
Entertainment
Awards Season in LA • LA CityView35
LA CityView35 Production Team
Jazz City (SoCal Connected) • KCET
Eric Fernandez, Producer Michael Bloecher, Editor
Michael Ray, Associate Producer
Music Composition
No nominations in this category.
Entries in this category did not meet the 2/3 approval in order to receive a nomination.
News Series
People Making a Difference • CBS2/KCAL9
Nicolette Medina, Producer, Writer
Pizarrón • KVEA
KVEA Telemundo News Team
Responde • KVEA
KVEA Telemundo News Team
Streets of Shame • NBC4
Joel Grover, Reporter Amy Corral, Producer Scott Weber, Camera Matthew Arias, Editor
Chelsea Shepherd, Camera
Sports Special
Birth of a Dynasty: The 1999-2000 Lakers • Spectrum SportsNet
Spectrum SportsNet Team
Dodgers Stories: 6 Decades in LA • PBS SoCal
Maura Daly Phinney, Producer, Writer Andy Trimlett, Editor, Producer
Don Hahn, Executive Producer Steve Purcell, Director, Producer
Johnnya Burruss, Coordinating Producer
Sports Series – News
No nominations in this category.
Entries in this category did not meet the 2/3 approval in order to receive a nomination.
Sports Series – Programming (Post-Produced)
Backstage: Lakers • Spectrum SportsNet
Spectrum SportsNet Team
Backstage: Dodgers • Spectrum SportsNet LA
Spectrum SportsNet LA Team
Ducks Weekly • Prime Ticket
Fox Sports Ticket Team
Sports Series – Programming (Live Broadcast)
Access SportsNet Dodgers • Spectrum SportsNet LA
Spectrum SportsNet LA Team
Access SportsNet Lakers • Spectrum SportsNet
Spectrum SportsNet Team
Farewell Miss Val! Women’s Gymnastics: Utah State vs. No. 2 UCLA
• Pac-12 Los Angeles
Pac-12 Los Angeles Team
Los Angeles Angels Baseball – Mariners at Angels • Fox Sports West
Fox Sports West Team
Los Angeles Kings Hockey • Fox Sports West
Fox Sports West Team
Sports Feature
Coby’s Journey (Backstage Lakers) • Spectrum SportsNet
Jesse Aron, Producer Mark Phillips, Camera
Faces of LAFC – Lorraine Hammonds (LAFC Postgame Show) • LAFC
Benard Worrell, Executive Producer Mark Stilwell, Editor, Producer Ulises Roman, Camera
Legends of Dodger Baseball: Fernando Valenzuela (Dodgers Dugout)
• Spectrum SportsNet LA
Erick Cesar Vazquez, Editor, Producer
Gregory Vincent Taylor, Executive Producer, Writer Vin Scully, On-Camera Talent
Jaime Jarrin, On-Camera Talent Aaron Minderhout, Camera Nicholas Gresham, Camera
Mario E. Toledo, Graphic Designer Kevin Cook, Graphic Designer
Los Angeles Angels Pitcher Tyler Skaggs’ Posthumous No-Hitter (Angels Weekly) • Fox Sports West
Jeff Shearin, Camera, Editor, Producer
Our Stories: Fight on Jackson Family! (Our Stories) • Pac-12 Los Angeles
Yogi Roth, Host, Reporter Richard Allard, Editor, Producer
Sports Tease
2019 Los Angeles Angels Home Opener • Fox Sports West
Ed Barnes, Producer
John Hefner, Executive Producer, Producer
Dodgers-Yankees Tease • Spectrum SportsNet LA
Mike Levy, Producer
Reshad Bahadori, Editor, Producer
A Story About Ryan Getlaf • Fox Sports West
James Freeman, Editor, Producer
Live Special Events – Programming
60th Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration • PBS SoCal
Kenneth Shapiro, Director, Executive Producer Nick Schwartz-Hall, Executive Producer
Ming Ng, Executive Producer Michelle Merker, Producer Cody Kopp, Producer
Teresa Taylor, Co-Producer Jason Kesslor, Writer Suzanna Guzmán, Co-Host
Marisa Ramirez, Co-Host, Producer
Parade Countdown • KTLA5
Christie Lyn Lugo Leigh, Editor, Senior Producer, Writer Bryan Hileman, Editor, Senior Producer, Writer
John Moczulski, Executive Producer Chris Reilly, Executive Producer Jennie O’Hagan, Executive Producer Wayne Manous, Associate Producer Aida Galoussian, Associate Producer Frank Buckley, Host
Jessica Holmes, Host Chris Schauble, Host Lynette Romero, Host Kathleen Bade, Host Adrian Huerta, Camera Brian Choo, Camera Robert Keet, Camera Nick Simpson, Camera Steven Stark, Camera Jay Wilson, Editor
Kevin Bolyard, Graphic Designer
Live Special Events – News
Borderline: One Year Later • NBC4
NBC4 News Team
Spectrum News 1 Team
Feature Segment
The Kitchen that Paved the Way for Job Training and Food Waste Reduction (Broken Bread) • KCET
Juan Devis, Executive Producer
Roy Choi, Executive Producer, Host Emily Mraz, Producer
Matthew Crotty, Producer Elizabeth Collins, Producer Natasha Phan, Producer Wesley Post, Editor
Aaron Warzynski, Editor
Jacqueline Reyno, Associate Producer
Las Bicicletas Urbanas (Acceso Total) • KVEA
Leticia Areizaga, Producer Elva Saray, On-Camera Talent Mario Marval, Editor
Alejandro Chipana, Camera
Masters of Modern Design: Kay Sekimachi (Artbound) • KCET.ORG
Juan Devis, Executive Producer Matthew Crotty, Producer Jacqueline Reyno, Producer
Amanda Marie Pinedo, Associate Producer
The New Normal: Year-Round Wildfires (SoCal Connected) • KCET
Karen Foshay, Executive Producer, Producer Michael Bloecher, Editor
Tori Edgar, Associate Producer Dennis Nishi, Director of Photography
Robocamp Reboots Young Lives (LA County Close Up) • LA County Channel
Lennie LaGuire, Executive Producer Michael Wilson, Executive Producer Jacki Karsh, Producer
Miguel Torres, Camera, Editor Joe McDonald, Producer
Carla Carlini, Producer
Peter Jones, Producer, Writer Brian Tessier, Producer
Juan Devis, Executive Producer Michael Riley, Executive Producer Matthew Crotty, Producer
Bryan Darling, Editor
Tanayi Seabrook, Associate Producer Peter Westwick, Producer
William Deverell, Producer Dan Lewis, Producer
Information Segment
Brenda Tracy – Rape Survivor (LA Times Today) • Spectrum News 1
Lisa McRee, Host
Jade Hernandez, Producer Alejandro Tamayo, Camera Luis Cruz, Reporter
Lara Hochuli, Editor
David Wharton, On-Camera Talent
Dairy Alternatives: Converting Cattle Methane into Renewable Energy (Earth Focus) • KCET
Juan Devis, Executive Producer
Kim Spencer, Executive Producer Matthew Crotty, Executive Producer David Grabias, Producer
Anne Edgar, Producer Bryce Brentlinger, Producer
Midge Hussey, Segment Producer
Vincent Venturella, Director of Photography Edgar Sardarian, Editor
Kathryn Noonan, Associate Producer
Discovering the Universe (Lost LA) • KCET
Matt Bass, Director of Photography Juan Devis, Executive Producer Matthew Crotty, Executive Producer
Nathan Masters, Executive Producer, Host Hugh McHarg, Executive Producer Catherine Quinlan, Executive Producer Angela Boisvert, Producer
Bill Dotson, Producer
Sasheen Artis, Segment Producer Kathy Kasaba, Segment Producer Daniel Leonard, Editor
Edgar Sardarian, Editor
Kathryn Noonan, Associate Producer
Thomas Curwen, Reporter Robert St. John, Producer Karen Lopez, Segment Producer Katie Falkenberg, Camera
Lara Hochuli, Editor
The Street Within (LA Times Today) • Spectrum News 1
Thomas Curwen, Reporter Karen Lopez, Segment Producer Robert Meeks, Producer Francine Orr, Camera
Yadira Flores, Camera Patrick Steward, Editor
Women of Apollo (LA Times Today) • Spectrum News 1
Robert Meeks, Producer
Karen Lopez, Segment Producer Jessica Chen, Camera
Adam VanDeKerchove, Editor
Live Coverage of an Unscheduled News Event
Easy Fire • KVEA
KVEA Telemundo News Team
Getty Fire • ABC7
ABC7 Eyewitness News Team
Little Mountain Fire • KVEA
KVEA Telemundo News Team
Saugus High School Shooting • KMEX
KMEX News Team
Tick Fire • KVEA
KVEA Telemundo News Team
Entertainment News Story
Nipsey Hussle: Life, Death & Resurrection (CBS2 News & KCAL9 News)
• CBS2/KCAL9
Gerri Shaftel Constant, Producer Pat Harvey, Reporter
Jennifer Pierce, Executive Producer
(Eyewitness News at 4PM & 5PM) • ABC7 David Ono, Anchor, Producer, Reporter, Writer Julia Seifer, Producer
Simrin Singh, Producer Jennifer Moya, Editor
Business/Consumer News Story
How Wolfgang Puck Revolutionized the Food Industry (FOX 11 News at 10PM) • KTTV-TV
Elex Michaelson, Anchor, Reporter Debbie Kim, Editor
Sam Dubin, Camera
Pyramid Fraud – Davinci (Noticias Univision 34) • KMEX
Hector Gonzalez, Camera, Editor Raul Gutierrez, Camera
Claudia Botero, Producer, Reporter
Something’s Fishy: What’s on your plate? (The Beat on 1 Morning News)
• Spectrum News 1 Angela Sun, Reporter Mac Sherwood, Editor
Luca DeSando-Grassi, Camera
Crime/Social Issues News Story
El Eco de las Balas (Noticiero Telemundo 52 a las 6AM) • KVEA
Alejandra Ortiz Chagin, Anchor, Reporter
Haz la Diferencia, Postúlate! (Solo A Las Once) • KMEX
Andres Fernando Pruna, Camera, Editor, Producer Yarel Ramos, Reporter, Writer
The Manson Murders: Fifty Years Later (CBS2 News & KCAL9 News)
•CBS2/KCAL9
Nicolette Medina, Producer, Writer Pat Harvey, Reporter
Manson: 50 Years Later (Eyewitness News at 5PM) • ABC7
David Ono, Producer, Reporter, Writer Julia Seifer, Producer
Jennifer Moya, Editor Simrin Singh, Producer
Enrique Chiabra, Anchor, Reporter Linette Geneva Arauz, Producer Jorge Lopez, Editor
Pawsitive Change Prison Program Proving to be a Success (KTLA5 News at 10PM) • KTLA5
Kacey Montoya, Reporter
Paul Sanchez, Camera, Editor
Art/Cultural/Historical News Story
100-Year-Old Dance Teacher (FOX 11 News 10PM) • KTTV-TV
Debbie Kim, Editor
Susan Hirasuna, Reporter
50 Years of Fighting On (FOX 11 News at 10PM) • KTTV-TV
Elex Michaelson, Anchor, Reporter Debbie Kim, Editor
The Aquatic Veins of Los Angeles (Noticias Univision 34) • KMEX
Andrea Gonzalez, Reporter
Andres Fernando Pruna, Camera, Editor, Producer
Basurarte (Solo A Las Once) • KMEX
Zoe Navarro, Reporter
Operation Children First: Vietnam (KTLA5 Morning News) • KTLA5
Megan Henderson, Reporter Kimberly Cornell, Executive Producer Brian Choo, Camera, Editor
Environment News Story
Descarga Infernal (Noticiero Telemundo a las 6PM) • KVEA
Ana Patricia Candiani, Anchor, Producer, Reporter
Los Angeles 2050 (Noticias Univision 34) • KMEX
Andres Fernando Pruna, Camera, Editor Leon Krauze, Reporter
The Monarch (Eyewitness News at 4PM) • ABC7
David Ono, Anchor, Producer, Reporter, Writer Simrin Singh, Producer
Jeff MacIntyre, Camera, Editor
(Your Morning on Spectrum News 1) • Spectrum News 1
Angela Sun, Anchor, Camera, Editor, Producer, Writer
Temporada de Incendios (Noticias Univision 34) • KMEX
Yara Lasanta, Reporter Gabriela Teissier, Reporter
Andres Fernando Pruna, Camera, Editor
Health/Science News Story
Allies: Angelina Spicer • KTLA5.COM
Nzinga Blake, Executive Producer Jason Roberts, Camera, Editor
Infancia Torturada
(Noticiero Telemundo a las 6PM) • KVEA
Enrique Chiabra, Anchor
Piel de Mariposa (Noticiero Telemundo a las 6PM) • KVEA
Ana Patricia Candiani, Anchor, Producer, Reporter
Princesita De Hierro: Huesitos de Cristal (Noticias Univision 34) • KMEX
Andres Bonilla, Camera, Editor Francisco Ugalde, Reporter
Todo Lo Que Brilla No es Oro (Noticias Univision 34) • KMEX
Yara Lasanta, Co-Producer, Reporter, Writer
Andres Fernando Pruna, Camera, Co-Producer, Editor
Human Interest News Story
Amanda Salas Cancer Fight (Good Day LA) • KTTV-TV
Michelle Lynn Pulfrey, Producer Art Talavera, Editor
Evergreen Cemetery Hero (Eyewitness News at 5PM) • ABC7
David Ono, Anchor, Producer, Reporter, Writer Dylan Glockler, Camera
Jeff MacIntyre, Editor
Falun Gong Persecution (FOX 11 News at 10PM) • KTTV-TV
Bill Melugin, Reporter Anthony Ruiz, Editor
Joe Hernandez, The Voice of Santa Anita (Noticias Univision 34) • KMEX
Andres Bonilla, Camera, Editor
Stephanie Bradford, Producer, Reporter, Writer Andres Fernando Pruna, Camera, Editor
Mixteco, Lost in Translation (Noticias Univision 34) • KMEX
Gabriela Teissier, Reporter, Writer
Andres Fernando Pruna, Camera, Co-Producer, Editor
Investigative News Story
Bajo La Lupa (Noticias Univision 34) • KMEX
Marco Flores, Executive Producer Sandra Salazar, Executive Producer Oswaldo Borraez, Reporter
Andres Fernando Pruna, Camera, Editor
Sick Puppy Peddlers (FOX 11 News at 10PM) • KTTV-TV
Bill Melugin, Reporter
Luc Alexander Nixon Jr, Editor
Sports News Story
Clipper Darrell (The Beat on 1 Morning News) • Spectrum News 1
Kelvin Washington, Reporter Mackenzie A. Eccles, Editor
Frainie Field (NBC4 News at 11pm) • NBC4
Michael Brownlee, Producer, Reporter, Writer
Reaching for Stars, Catching Dreams (KTLA5 Morning News at 9AM)
• KTLA5
Nerissa Knight, Reporter Bob Davis, Camera, Editor
Short Promo – Sports
CBS2 Rams Preseason Advancer – One House, One Dream • CBS2
Mike Maas, Producer Otto Petersen, Producer Daniel Navarrete, Editor
Go Blue • KTLA5 Bobby Matthews, Producer Garry Ashton, Producer
Adam Smart, Graphic Designer
Ian Lavallee, Producer Andrea MacPhee, Producer
James Freeman, Editor, Producer Kyle Oshiro, Producer
Loyalty • Spectrum SportsNet LA
Pete Carril, Director Andrew Cleary, Director Mark Schaefer, Editor
Short Promo – News/Topical
2019 Year in Review – Follow the Stories • CBS2/KCAL9
Mike Maas, Producer Otto Petersen, Producer Jeff Chayette, Producer Hansi Rudolph, Editor
Bajo La Lupa • KMEX
Antonio Camberos, Editor, Producer
Breaking News • KVEA Mario Del Olmo, Producer Timothy Paine, Editor
Julio Guerra, Camera
Broken Bread • KCET
Juan Devis, Executive Producer
First Alert: Accurate vs. Adequate • NBC4
Tim Howick, Producer
Making of News • KVEA Mario Del Olmo, Producer Timothy Paine, Editor Michael Buendia, Camera
Jose Garcia, Executive Producer
Public Service Announcement
Drive Baked, Get Booked • LA County Channel
Harry Drucker, Producer Eric King, Producer
Yury Polissky, Director, Writer Vance Kotrla, Graphic Designer
Michael Shull, Executive Producer Joe Salaices, Executive Producer Ted Lin, Executive Producer Robert Manciero, Producer
Al Magallon, Camera
Recreational Reefer Madness • WeHoTV – City of West Hollywood
Lisa Marie Belsanti, Executive Producer
CATEGORIES WITH A SINGLE NOMINATION AND WIN
Independent Programming
Hand Drawn Life • KCET
Tom Tanquary, Director
DESIGNATED NEWS DAY STATION AWARDS
Station awards do not have nominations; rather, all entrants are candidates for the Emmy statuette. Entries in the Designated News Day categories are restricted to the broadcast air date of November 12, 2019.
Regularly Scheduled Daily Morning Newscast: 4AM-11AM
Good Day L.A. • KTTV-TV
KTTV Fox 11 News Team
KTLA5 Morning News at 6AM • KTLA5
KTLA5 News Team
Noticiero Telemundo 52 a las 6AM • KVEA
KVEA Telemundo News Team
A Primera Hora • KMEX
KMEX News Team
Today In LA at 5AM • NBC4
NBC4 News Team
Your Morning on Spectrum News 1 at 7AM • Spectrum News 1
Spectrum News 1 Team
Regularly Scheduled Daily Daytime Newscast: 11AM-7PM
CBS2 News at 6PM • CBS2
Courtney Ellinger, Producer
Amy Mattison, Executive Producer Kathy Camacho, Associate Producer Michael Parrott, Director
Fox 11 News at 5PM • KTTV-TV
KTTV Fox 11 News Team
KTLA5 News at 1PM • KTLA5
KTLA5 News Team
NBC4 News at 4PM • NBC4
NBC4 News Team
Noticias Univision 34: A Las Seis • KMEX
KMEX News Team
Noticiero Telemundo 52 a las 12PM • KVEA
KVEA Telemundo News Team
Regularly Scheduled Daily Evening Newscast: 7PM-12AM
CBS2 News at 11PM • CBS2
CBS2 NEWS TEAM
Eyewitness News at 11PM • ABC7
ABC7 Eyewitness News Team
Fox 11 News at 10PM • KTTV-TV
KTTV Fox 11 News Team
KTLA5 News at 10PM • KTLA5
KTLA5 News Team
Noticias Univision 34: Solo A Las Once • KMEX
KMEX News Team
Noticiero Telemundo 52 a las 11PM • KVEA
KVEA Telemundo News Team
Your Evening on Spectrum News 1 at 6PM • Spectrum News 1
Spectrum News 1 Team
72nd LA Emmy Awards Nominations by Station
KCET – 20
KMEX – 15
KVEA – 13
Spectrum News 1 – 12
KTLA5 – 7
KTTV-TV – 6 PBS SoCal – 6 ABC7 – 5
Fox Sports West – 5 NBC4- 5
Spectrum SportsNet LA – 5 CBS2/KCAL9 – 4
LA County Channel – 4 Spectrum SportsNet – 4 Prime Ticket – 3
LA CityView35 – 2 Pac-12 Los Angeles -2 CBS2 – 1
LAFC – 1
WeHoTV – City of West Hollywood – 1
