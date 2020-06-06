New ‘Looney Tunes’ Cartoons Ban Elmer Fudd From Having A Gun – But Other Mayhem Is Okay

Elmer J. Fudd will have to find another way to bag that wascally wabbit, Bugs Bunny, during hunting season. Because in the updated Looney Tunes cartoons streaming on HBO Max, he won’t be allowed to have a rifle, according to a report.

In the new versions of the classic cartoons, Fudd will still be hunting, but will use a scythe. That’s a modification in response to US gun violence, according to a report.

