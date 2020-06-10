Location Collective To Open London’s Largest Film & TV Studio This Summer

Film and TV location company Location Collective is preparing to open OMA Film Studios later this summer — what it says will be London’s largest film and TV studio.

The outfit secured a lease on an industrial depot in Enfield, north London, and has transformed it into a 139,000 sq ft studio space, which will be ready to welcome productions in the coming months.

Location Collective said such a conversion has not been attempted before on this scale, and will increase by 53% the amount of rentable studio space within London.

OMA Film Studios will comprise four soundproofed stages (the largest of which is 26,750 sq ft), three workshops, two stores, and a 95-bark parking lot.

British Film Commission CEO Adrian Wootton said OMA Film Studios will be a “hugely welcome” addition to the UK’s film and TV infrastructure.

Location Collective managing director Antony Iredale added: “It’s not been easy keeping this project on track in the current climate but our instinct was that on the other side, contained, controllable spaces were going to be the ones the film industry needed most.”