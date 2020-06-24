Location Managers Guild International Announces Details Of Virtual Town Hall On Racial Equity

The Location Managers Guild International has set Tuesday, June 30 for a virtual town hall centered around racial equity, diversity and inclusion in the television, film and commercial production workplace. The town hall, with a focus on location management, will run from 10 am to 12 pm PST.

“We must break down the barriers established long ago in order to disrupt the status quo. To do that, we need to have brutally honest, open, and sometimes uncomfortable conversations,” said LMGI town hall committee chair, Miguel Tapia/LMGI. “Many are unaware of the impact of their actions and arguably more importantly, their inaction when it comes to instances of discrimination. This is an opportunity to create an environment where we can all listen, learn and begin to lead in a new, ground-breaking way.”

Moderated by Location Manager and LMGI Board Member Alison Taylor, the town hall panel will consist of international location professionals from the US and the UK. Panelists include Dr. Cheryl Grills, Ph.D., Keynote Speaker (Clinical Psychologist, Professor Loyola Marymount University), Los Angeles; Kokayi Ampah/LMGI, Producer, Director, Location Manager (The Color Purple, The Shawshank Redemption), Los Angeles; Jon Johnson, Sr., Parking Coordinator (Sex and the City, The Avengers), New York; Jason McCauley/LMGI, Key Assistant Location Manager (Westworld, Cloverfield), Los Angeles; Leon Henriques, Unit Manager, Location Manager (Man Like Mobeen, The Other One), United Kingdom.

All industry professionals are invited to join the conversation at no cost. RSVP is required. You can register here.