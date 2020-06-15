Location Managers Guild International Sets Virtual 2020 Awards Ceremony

The Location Managers Guild International is going virtual for its 2020 awards. The 7th Annual LMGI Awards: 2020/We See It First will take place via a virtual ceremony at 2 PM, Saturday, October 24. The streaming site will announced in the coming weeks.

“While the pandemic dictates our break with tradition, we are eager to enter this brave new world,” said Lori Balton, Awards Co-Chair. “This new format opens a new arena of possibilities for the global entertainment community to experience the awards.

Adds Co-chair, John Rakich, “It’s an interesting challenge, and Location Professionals love a challenge! We are working to achieve a skillful blend of live results and taped honorees/presenters. This new platform will deliver a much larger audience than ever.”

Hosted by It: Chapter Two and Shadowhunters star Isaiah Mustafa, the awards honor features, television and commercials for creative use of filming locations. He will be joined by a TBD celebrity line-up of honorees and presenters.

The deadline for submitting projects and Film Commissions for Awards consideration is Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Rules and regulations, submission forms and guidelines can be found at LocationManagers.org.

Actor/director Mustafa is known for his work on It: Chapter Two, Freeform’s Shadowhunters and Horrible Bosses. A former American football wide receiver, Mustafa is also widely known as the main character in the Old Spice television commercials.