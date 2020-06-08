Location Managers Guild International Unveils New Board Of Directors

The Location Managers Guild International has announced its board of directors for the 2020-21 term.

Newly elected members of the board are Dan Connolly (UK), Jen Farris (GA) and Eric Klein (NY). They will serve alongside returning Board members elected to new terms: Jennifer “JJ” Levine (CA), John Rakich (ONT, CANADA), Ryan Schaetzle (GA) and former LMGI President and founding member, Lori Balton (CA).

Those continuing to serve their ongoing terms include founding member Mike Fantasia (CA), Ken Haber (CA), Jimmy Ayoub (NY), Mac Gordon (GA), Wes Hagan (CA), Edward Mazurek (CA), Alison A. Taylor (CA) and Georgette Turner (UK).

“The vote count between those elected and runners up was miniscule,” said Edward Mazurek, Election Committee Chair. “Those running and those voting represented multiple states and multiple countries—a reflection of our growing international membership. We’re also grateful to our departing Board members, Les Fincher, Matt Chamberlin and Walter Roshetski for their generous service to the LMGI.”

LMGI President, Mike Fantasia adds, “The new LMGI board is starting at a unique time. While the Guild is not involved in labor relations or negotiations, through our series of “Coffee Tuesday” Zoom calls and Webinars, and on our web site, we have been sharing international filming updates, health and safety protocols and best practices since the COVID shut downs began. It’s is critical to all of us to continue to disseminate information and learn from our colleagues. The international representation on our Board helps to keep us all informed as we prepare to return to work.”

The 2020 LMGI Board of Directors voted to continue with the current Officers on the Executive Committee: President, Mike Fantasia, 1st Vice President, JJ Levine, 2nd Vice President, Lori Balton, Treasurer, Ken Haber and Secretary, John Rakich.