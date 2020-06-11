Watch Bodycam Footage Of Javier Ambler’s Death At Hands Of Police That ‘Live P.D.’ Producers Witnessed & Didn’t Air

Dan Abrams, host and exec producer of the just canceled A&E show Live P.D., just spoke his mind about why his show did nothing with footage its crew shot as cops manhandled, tasered and broke the finger of an unarmed black man — Javier Ambler — in March, 2019, despite his pleas that he was unable to follow the orders of policemen because he suffered from a serious heart condition. Deadline just ran Abrams side of why the show destroyed the footage it shot, but it is an incomplete picture unless you watch the bodycam footage aired by the local ABC affiliate news station KVUE on the events that unfolded that night in Williamstown County, Texas in early 2019. In my opinion, the footage is as upsetting as the smartphone video that chronicled George Floyd’s demise. These cop shows chronicle people in their worst moments, and if makers of this show didn’t think there was a need to share its version of what it shot with anyone, no one will be worse off as shows like this go by the wayside.