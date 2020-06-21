‘Little Women’ Crosses $100M Overseas – International Box Office

After making a strong debut in Japan last weekend, Sony’s Little Women this session crossed the $100M mark at the international box office. The Greta Gerwig-directed update on the classic tale now has an offshore cume of $101M and a global haul of $209M to date.

The current frame was worth $475K from 12 overseas markets and on 472 screens. The session was down just 27% from last.

In Japan, the sophomore frame dipped by 24% for $300K and a $1.3M total through Sunday. In Denmark, Gerwig’s modern take on the 19th century novel held the No. 1 spot for the third straight weekend at $170K (-31%) for a new tally of $1M.

The Costume Design Oscar winner and multiple nominee, for which Sony co-financing partner New Regency covered a third of the production, earlier landed at No. 24 in Deadline’s 2019 Most Valuable Blockbuster Tournament. It originally began offshore rollout back in late December 2019, and a China release is still a possibility once the Middle Kingdom returns.

Meanwhile, Sony Pictures International Production’s local-language pic Gyul-Baek (Innocence), continued at No. 1 in Korea. With a $1.2M sophomore frame, it was down 45% and has grossed $4.2M in the market so far. Disney/Pixar’s Onward made its first appearance in Korea beginning June 17, and landed No. 2 for the weekend with $1.18M, per local reporting services.

Korea has been benefitting from a subsidy offered by local body KOFIC which saw normal ticket prices discounted from 60%-70% at all cinemas and on all movies until today.

While Italy was allowed to re-open its cinems from this past Monday, many are just easing in for the moment. France, on the other hand, is gearing up to get back to business from tomorrow. The hexagon’s 2,000 movie theaters will space audience members apart by one seat, unless they are part of the same family or couple. Masks will be recommended in the common areas, among other sanitary precautions. There are at least 30 films due to release this week, largely re-issues of a number of French titles, as well as studio pics like The Hunt, Sonic The Hedgehog and The Invisible Man.

It’s estimated that France, one of the most avid cinemagoing markets in the world, will have lost about 60M admissions, or about 400M euros during the coronavirus closures from March through June.

We’ll update with more international market numbers from this weekend as they become available.