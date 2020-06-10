Lisa Vanderpump “Deeply Saddened” After ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Firings; Andy Cohen Also Reacts

Lisa Vanderpump is speaking out following the firing of four Vanderpump Rules cast members over their past racist behavior.

“Over the past two weeks, many things have been brought to my attention, of which I and many others were previously unaware. It was necessary for me to be quiet until now, until decisions had been made. Now I can freely speak from the heart,” she wrote on Instagram Wednesday.

“As we’ve seen such devastating sadness that has played out globally, we all have a part to play to create a kinder, more just society,” she continued. “My hope is for this generation to treat each other with respect and humanity, and realize that actions have; and should have, consequences.”

Vanderpump continued, “I love and adore our employees and I am deeply saddened by some of the lack of judgment that has been displayed. As many of you know, after watching me for 10 years, I have always been an equal rights activist and ally – my family, my businesses and I condemn all forms of cruelty, racism, homophobia, bigotry and unequal treatment. We’ve never tolerated it in the workplace or our lives. While you only see a fraction of our employees on the show, a specific friend group, across all of our companies, we have always been a very diverse group of people – every color, ethnicity and sexual orientation.”

Her comments followed the firings Tuesday of Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni over their resurfaced racist tweets, and Kristen Doute and Stassi Schroeder, who were axed over a racist prank against their former co-star Faith Stowers, who is black. All four have apologized publicly.

On Tuesday, Bravo and Evolution Media issued a joint statement that the four had been let go, and would not be returning to Vanderpump Rules.

In her Instagram message, Vanderpump said her staff has “become a family” that embraces each other’s differences, adding “We will continue to embrace diversity as one of our greatest strengths, and I’m excited to give you deeper look into the multi-faceted fabric of our company in the future.”

She concluded by saying “The world needs to move forward with a kinder generation. Everybody deserves to feel safe, heard and appreciated in their communities. So much of what has transpired in the world is not right, fair or acceptable. We all have work to do to create a society we can be proud of and I hope as we venture forward, we strive to live in a world where kindness and compassion are our highest values.”

Meanwhile, Andy Cohen, who served as vice president of original programming at Bravo from 2004 until 2013, weighed in during his SiriusXM show on Wednesday. “I absolutely support Bravo’s decision,” he said, adding “I think it was the right decision.”

He also stressed he is no longer with Bravo in that capacity. “I am not an executive producer of Vanderpump Rules. I don’t have anything to do with the show except that I love it and that I host the reunions,” he said.