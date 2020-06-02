Lionsgate’s Corii Berg Joins USC’s Board Of Trustees

Lionsgate EVP and general counsel Corii Berg has been elected to the USC Board of Trustees. In his new role, Berg said he plans to emphasize diversity and access throughout the university. He also wants to prioritize the health and well-being of students, faculty members and employees, and he praised USC’s leaders for their response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Corii Berg is a passionate and inclusive leader whose strategic communication and management skills make him a valuable addition to our board,” USC President Carol L. Folt said. “He is also a first-generation college student and longtime USC supporter who understands the strength of education to lift up and empower people from all backgrounds. We are excited to welcome him to this important new role.”

At Lionsgate, Berg is the company’s senior legal and business affairs executive. He is also an active USC alumnus who has held numerous leadership roles with the university, most recently as the president of the USC Alumni Association Board of Governors.

Prior to Lionsgate, Berg spent 20 years with Sony Pictures, rising through the ranks to become senior executive vice president and head of worldwide business affairs for Sony Pictures Television. His previous experience included corporate legal work for New York-based law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom.

“It’s really important to be open and inclusive and ensure we make all opportunities available to our very qualified students to contribute their experiences and knowledge to all our programs,” he said. “It’s such a profound, life- changing experience to be welcomed into a university like USC, and inclusion can enrich everyone’s life and help us achieve better things.”