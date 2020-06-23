Cash Cab Producer Lion Television Teams With Viral Prankster Michael Krivicka For TV Formats

EXCLUSIVE: Lion Television, the All3Media-owned production company behind series including Cash Cab, has struck a partnership with viral prankster Michael Krivicka and his producing partner Peter Veverka to develop TV formats.

Krivicka is best known for producing online prank videos including Rings TV Store Prank (below), which has over 10M views on YouTube, Devil Baby Attack and Telekinetic Coffee Shop Surprise. His videos have over 3B online views combined.

Lion will work with Krivicka and Veverka to develop, and produce original prank formats for premium cable networks and streaming platforms.

The first two projects that they are working on are Crazy Products and Fear the Prank. Crazy Products is a format that sees unsuspecting people test out ‘new products’ on camera, while Fear the Prank builds on Krivicka’s viral pranks, scaring the living daylights out of people with ridiculous supernatural incidents in public places.

Related Story 'Castaway': 'Cash Cab' Producer Lion Television Eyes U.S. Reboot Of Classic British Format

Krivicka (left) and Veverka will work closely alongside Tony Tackaberry, CEO of Lion Television USA, and Stan Hsue, Senior Vice President of Development.

The deal follows Lion’s reboot of the global format Cash Cab for Bravo, which brings the US version to over 500 episodes. The company’s Dead Reckoning launches on ID in May and it is in production on projects including Smithsonian Channel’s Just One Man, which follows the life of James H. Meredith, the first African American man to enroll at the University of Mississippi in 1962.

Tackaberry said, “Michael is synonymous with intricate and hilarious pranks that have generated huge audiences. Their unique sensibility delivers highly entertaining, escapist content that we feel could be just the tonic in a post-Covid world.”

Krivicka added, I’m impressed with Lion’s ongoing success in the format space. And it feels like the perfect time to transition to longform entertainment and apply our ideas and storytelling skills there.”

Veverka and Krivicka are represented by APA.