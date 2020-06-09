‘Line Of Duty’ Back On Netflix After Streamer Strikes Direct Deal With World Productions

EXCLUSIVE: Line Of Duty is being restored to Netflix in a number of significant international territories after the streamer struck a deal with producer World Productions.

Netflix removed the hit British police drama in April after rights talks broke down following the messy collapse of production empire Kew Media Group and its distribution arm Kew Media Distribution.

Netflix made Kew Media administrator FTI Consulting a financial offer to maintain its licenses to Line Of Duty and other Kew Media Distribution-sold shows, insisting payment be passed on to the producers.

FTI Consulting rejected this offer and later sold Kew Media Distribution’s library to Quiver Entertainment last month. Now, Netflix has gone direct to World Productions and cut a deal.

The drama is currently being rolled back out on Netflix across Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Seasons 1-4 will also be restored in the UK, though the full catalog is currently available on BBC iPlayer. BritBox holds the U.S. rights.

The news follows Deadline revealing that ITV Studios has secured the rights to sell Season 6 of Line Of Duty internationally. The producer-distributor, which owns World Productions, would like to represent all six seasons of the show, but would not comment on how it intends to make this happen.