Lin-Manuel Miranda Confirms New Disney Animated Movie Set In Colombia

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Disney Animation are at work on an animated musical set in Colombia, the Hamilton creator teased in an interview on ABC’s Good Morning America today.

“I’m actually writing a new animated musical with Disney Animation,” Miranda said. “I’m collaborating with the Zootopia guys and Jared Bush, who wrote Moana with me. It’s set in Colombia, in Latin America and that’s all I can say before Bob Iger just shows up in my home.”

The untitled project will be directed by Bush and Byron Howard, with Charise Castro Smith co-directing.

Earlier this year, reports surfaced that Miranda was in talks for an animated Disney musical that would feature a Latina princess or heroine. Miranda has teamed with Disney before on Moana and Mary Poppins. The filmed version of Hamilton bows on Disney+ July 3.

Miranda said on GMA that the Hamilton movie, taped on Broadway in 2016, “was basically a three-day film shoot with the best rehearsed cast in the history of the movies because we’d all been doing this show for a year at this point.”