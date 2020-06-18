Lin-Manuel Miranda Pens Special ‘Hamilton’ Lyric For John Bolton’s “Cash-In” Book ‘The Room Where It Happened’

Lin-Manuel Miranda has weighed in on John Bolton’s lift of a Hamilton lyric for use as the title of his memoir The Room Where It Happened.

Since the former national security adviser announced the title last year, Hamilton fans took notice of the reference to the musical’s song “The Room Where It Happens.” Earlier this year, the show’s producer, Jeffrey Seller, told a California newspaper, “I don’t even know how to describe it; it’s just strange.”

Miranda knows how to describe it: By adding a lyric to another Hamilton number,

“Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story.” The composer tweeted – with the additions in brackets – today:

Let me tell you what I wish I’d known

When I was young and dreamed of glory

You have no control

Who lives, who dies, who

[borrows your song title to write a cash-in book when they could have testified before Congress]

tells your story…

Bolton’s book is set for release on June 23, and while his portrait of President Donald Trump is far from flattering, Miranda calls him out for not stepping up and testifying before Congress during the impeachment hearings.

Seizing the moment, Miranda provides a link in his tweet to Fair Fight, an advocate for fair elections in Georgia. Miranda’s link opens to a page that says, “Sign up to volunteer and help us build a more inclusive Georgia, where every vote is counted and every voice is heard.”