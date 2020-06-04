Lin-Manuel Miranda Doc ‘We Are Freestyle Love Supreme’ Postpones Release In Solidarity With George Floyd Protesters

Improv hip-hop group We Are Freestyle Love Supreme has postponed its self-titled documentary release out of solidarity with protesters nationwide.

The postponement comes two days before it was set to begin streaming on Hulu. Its announcement said its “collective attention” has been moved to is turned toward more pressing concerns.

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme is a documentary on the off-Broadway show that Miranda and several of his Hamilton collaborators regularly staged before the successes of In the Heights and Hamilton. The film chronicles the group’s reunion for a Broadway run that concluded earlier this year.

No new release date was announced.

“Today our country, our world struggles to reach an end to this systemic racial injustice, intolerance, police brutality and hate,” Freestyle Love Supreme said in a statement on Twitter. “We add our voices to that fight.”

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. It is believed to be the first film to postpone its release following the death of George Floyd.

“We are for the freedom of expression, creativity, inclusion, equality, and most of all, love,” the group said. “Our work has always centered around creating a safe space for those ideals to flourish. Our show does not exist without the operations of brilliant black artists that created two of our most beloved American art forms, jazz and hip-hop.”