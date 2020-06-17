Lily James To Star In Pablo Trapero-Helmed ‘The Paris Trap’ For Studiocanal: Hot Cannes Package

EXCLUSIVE: Lily James is set to star in The Paris Trap, a thriller that Pablo Trapero will direct for Studiocanal. The film will be presented to buyers during the virtual Cannes Market and it will shoot in Paris early next year.

James is the star of Cinderella and Baby Driver, and Trapero the acclaimed Argentinian director of El Clan, which won the Golden Lion at Venice. Script was written by Daniel Taplitz with current revisions by Michael Lesslie. The Picture Company partners Andrew Rona & Alex Heineman will produce through their overall deal at Studiocanal, which is financing.

The Hitchcockian thriller revolves around a young American woman on a visit to Paris who becomes the victim of mistaken identity. Caught up in a secret international government operation, she must play the part to save her own life. James will play the young woman whose character is thrust to the center of the operation and must find her way out of the “trap,” helped by her handler. That role, the co-lead of the film, will be cast shortly.

Trapero most recently directed the hit international series ZeroZeroZero for Studiocanal, Amazon and Sky TV. James recently completed the remake of Rebecca for Netflix and recently starred in Yesterday and well as Darkest Hour.

The Picture Company is in post-production on the Karen Gillan-starrer Gunpowder Milkshake, which Studiocanal and STX will distribute.

Trapero is repped by CAA and James by Tavistock Wood and UTA.

Ron Halpern and Shana Eddy will be exec producers for Studiocanal.