Lily James To Star In Bank Robber Tale ‘Peggy Jo’

Lily James will play Peggy Jo – a bank robber who committed her heists while dressed as a man – in a true-crime story from Salt director Phillip Noyce.

Loosely based on the true story of the real-life Peggy Jo, the pic is being pitched as ‘Bonnie but without the Clyde’ and has been adapted for screen by Appaloosa writer Robert Knott. It will shoot on location in Southern United States.

Producers are Simon Brooks through his Los Angeles production entity Canyon Creek Films. HanWay Films has picked up international sales rights and will introduce the project to the buyers at the upcoming Cannes Virtual Market. UTA Independent Film Group is handling the US sale.

James recently appeared in The Beatles-inspired Yesterday and has Ben Wheatley’s adaptation of Rebecca for Netflix upcoming.

Simon Brooks said, “I have been looking to make a movie with Phillip Noyce for years and Peggy Jo is finally the one. It is a great emotive and thrilling story that will capture audiences worldwide.”

HanWay Films MD Gabrielle Stewart added, “Peggy Jo is all about wanting more than your life presents to you and celebrates with a wink and a nod, many of our favourite films from the 70s through to the 80s, in tone, fun, music, colour and pure escapist entertainment, with a whole load of heart.”

Noyce is represented by UTA and attorney Wendy Kirk; James is represented by UTA and Tavinstock Wood.