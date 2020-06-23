‘Small Fortune’: Lil Rel Howery To Host & Exec Produce NBC’s Remake Of British Game Show Format

Lil Rel Howery, who starred in Jordan Peele’s horror feature Get Out, is to host NBC’s adaptation of British game show Small Fortune.

The actor and comedian will also serve as exec producer on the format, which is set to go into production later this year.

The show, which was created by British production company Youngest Media for ITV, offers contestants the opportunity to amass large sums of money on the smallest of scales.

Small Fortune will see teams of three friends compete in the tiniest of challenges for a chance to win big money. In order to win, players must face tasks set in real-world destinations that test their precision and technique. From a shrunken sushi conveyor belt with tiny chopsticks to a mini Ellis Island, each team must prove their skills on miniature playing fields. Challenges will require considerable dexterity and intense focus because with games this small, there’s no room for error as the slightest miscalculation or tremble may result in elimination. To take home the small fortune, teams that make it to the end must tackle one last teeny-tiny but epic game. If players can control their nerves and avoid the slightest mistake, they will walk away with a big cash prize.

Small Fortune will be co-produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio and entertainment studio Youngest Media. Lucas Church and David Flynn will serve as executive producers for Youngest Media alongside Steve Barry and Joe Braswell, who will serve as executive producers for Kelchris Media and showrunners for the series.

Howery is fresh off his HBO comedy special Lil Rel Howery: Live in Crenshaw. In Get Out, he played TSA agent Rod Williams and has also starred in Netflix’s Bird Box and Uncle Drew as well as The Carmichael Show, Rel, Insecure and Southside.

“I’m really excited to host this very fun and exciting game show,” said Howery. “I’ve played the games and they’re not as easy as they look, which is why this show will be so fun to watch. You will want to try some of these creative games at home.”

“Lil Rel’s energy, wit and comedic timing are sure to make Small Fortune feel larger than life,” added Meredith Ahr, President, Alternative and Reality Group, NBC Entertainment. “As he guides contestants through nail-biting challenges, audiences will be on the edge of their seats and laughing all at once.”