Lifetime Severs Ties With Abby Lee Miller, Cancels ‘Virtual Dance-Off’ Series

Abby Lee Miller’s decade at Lifetime has come to an end following accusations of racism.

The network is not going forward with the planned Abby’s Virtual Dance-Off competition reality series announced in April. Miller also won’t be returning to Dance Moms if the series that made her a star is renewed for a ninth season. (The show previously has featured other dance instructors while Miller was in prison.)

The action was triggered by an Instagram message Adriana Smith, mother of Season 8 dancer Kamryn, posted in response to Miller’s Blackout Tuesday IG post in support of Black Lives Matter.

“I couldn’t think of a more perfect day to address my experience with Abby Lee Miller,” Smith wrote. “A statement from her that sticks in my mind to this day during my time on DMS8 is ‘I know you grew up in the HOOD with only a box of 8 crayons, but I grew up in the Country Club with a box of 64 – don’t be stupid. This to me shows that you think you are better than me and in higher rank and all together superior to ME!”

Related Story Jamie Lee Curtis & Betty White To Star In Lifetime Original Movies; Net Sets Third Harry & Meghan Film

Smith also noted her daughter had overheard Miller saying that the only reason Kamryn was on the show was for “a sprinkle of color.”

On Wednesday, another Dance Moms parent, Camille Bridges, accused Miller of promoting racial stereotypes, telling E! News that Miller “tried to spin Camryn as being the poor one and there on scholarship….She continuously put Camryn in afros… It was a traumatic experience that I wish on no one.”

On Thursday, Miller posted an apology to “Kamryn, Adriana, and anyone else I’ve hurt.”

“I realize that racism can come not just from hate, but also from ignorance,” Miller wrote. “No matter the cause, it is harmful, and it is my fault. While I cannot change the past or remove the harm I have done, I promise to educate myself, learn, grow, and do better. While I hope to one day earn your forgiveness, I recognize that words alone are not enough. I understand it takes time and genuine change.”

Reposting Miller’s apology, Smith said that she did not accept it as she did not think it was sincere. “I also fully support and standby Nia, Camryn and Nicaya as well as any others who have been victims of racism at the hands of Abby Lee Miller or in the industry.”

Abby’s Virtual Dance-Off, which has filmed some footage, was slated to premiere in June but will not air. Its cancelation was reported Friday by EW.com.