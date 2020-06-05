Lifetime Severs Ties With Abby Lee Miller, Cancels ‘Virtual Dance-Off’ Series

Abby Lee Miller’s decade at Lifetime has come to an end following accusations of racism.
The network is not going forward with the planned Abby’s Virtual Dance-Off competition reality series announced in April. Miller also won’t be returning to Dance Moms if the series that made her a star is renewed for a ninth season. (The show previously has featured other dance instructors while Miller was in prison.)
The action was triggered by an Instagram message Adriana Smith, mother of Season 8 dancer Kamryn, posted in response to Miller’s Blackout Tuesday IG post in support of Black Lives Matter.
“I couldn’t think of a more perfect day to address my experience with Abby Lee Miller,” Smith wrote. “A statement from her that sticks in my mind to this day during my time on DMS8 is ‘I know you grew up in the HOOD with only a box of 8 crayons, but I grew up in the Country Club with a box of 64 – don’t be stupid. This to me shows that you think you are better than me and in higher rank and all together superior to ME!”
Related Story
Jamie Lee Curtis & Betty White To Star In Lifetime Original Movies; Net Sets Third Harry & Meghan Film
Smith also noted her daughter had overheard Miller saying that the only reason Kamryn was on the show was for “a sprinkle of color.”
View this post on Instagram
I couldn’t think of a more perfect day to address my experience with Abby Lee Miller. Wanna know the truth? Wanna know my TRUTH? Swipe Right to find out ❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌ I’m sure most people will say “why did you go on the show?” Auditioned and booked the show why wouldn’t we go? Call me naive, I thought with cancer and jail time maybe she had changed just a little bit. Well #season8 proved that was a complete lie. • • #cantbesilent #standwithme #standwithkam #closetracist #callingherout #notsupportingracism #youdontcare
On Wednesday, another Dance Moms parent, Camille Bridges, accused Miller of promoting racial stereotypes, telling E! News that Miller “tried to spin Camryn as being the poor one and there on scholarship….She continuously put Camryn in afros… It was a traumatic experience that I wish on no one.”
On Thursday, Miller posted an apology to “Kamryn, Adriana, and anyone else I’ve hurt.”
“I realize that racism can come not just from hate, but also from ignorance,” Miller wrote. “No matter the cause, it is harmful, and it is my fault. While I cannot change the past or remove the harm I have done, I promise to educate myself, learn, grow, and do better. While I hope to one day earn your forgiveness, I recognize that words alone are not enough. I understand it takes time and genuine change.”
Reposting Miller’s apology, Smith said that she did not accept it as she did not think it was sincere. “I also fully support and standby Nia, Camryn and Nicaya as well as any others who have been victims of racism at the hands of Abby Lee Miller or in the industry.”
View this post on Instagram
❌❌⁉️‼️🗣At this time, I do not accept Abby’s apology because her apology was not sincere. My daughter and I have yet to hear directly from Abby Lee Miller. Moreover, she didn’t even bother to tag me or Kamryn in her post. How else would we know she apologized? My friends and peers informed me of the apology. How sincere could it be?! What happened to a phone call or at least a personal direct message? Her failure to appropriately address me and my daughter personally points to the fact that she is disingenuous. My purpose with my original post was to share my story and how it negatively impacted my daughter and it resonated with many others because of the distressing times in our country. At this point, this is bigger than Kamryn and I. It’s about the potential effect that she has on the future of dance and negative, stereotypical influences on young, aspiring dancers of color. • • • I firmly believe that if Abby was truly sorry, she would have apologized a year ago when she exposed my then 7-year-old daughter to her FIRST account of racism. So, no, I don’t accept her apology. I also fully support and standby Nia, Camryn and Nicaya as well as any others who have been victims of racism at the hands of Abby Lee Miller or in the industry. • • #apologynotaccepted #🙅🏾♀️ #kickrocks ✌🏾
Abby’s Virtual Dance-Off, which has filmed some footage, was slated to premiere in June but will not air. Its cancelation was reported Friday by EW.com.
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.