Lena Waithe’s ‘Twenties’ Renewed For Season 2 By BET

Lena Waithe’s breakout hit Twenties will be back for a second go-round. BET has renewed the series for a second season. Additionally, the network announced an FYC partnership with Showtime, which will air season 1 starting July 6.

The series, which ranks as the No.1 new comedy series on cable for African-Americans 18-49, according to Nielsen L+same day, is receiving awards buzz for Waithe’s creative direction and Jonica T. Gibbs’ lead actress performance.

Created and written by Waithe, Twenties stars Gibbs as Hattie, a queer black girl who is chasing her dreams of being a screenwriter in Los Angeles alongside her two best friends, Marie and Nia, played by Christina Elmore (Insecure) and Gabrielle Graham (Possessor) respectively. While they live separate lives, the girls lean on each other for guidance as they navigate their twenties and test the limits of diversity, love and inclusion.

Season one guest stars included Jenifer Lewis (Black-ish), Sean “Big Sean” Anderson (debut role), Rick Fox, Vanessa Williams, Seth Green, Iman Shumpert, Kym Whitley, Chuey Martinez, Marsha Thomason, and Nazanin Mandi.

“The first season of Twenties, led by the incredible Jonica T. Gibbs, Christina Elmore and Gabrielle Graham, was a joy to watch in every sense,” said Scott Mills, President of BET. “BET has always been about empowering and elevating black stories and we’re so excited to see where Lena Waithe and Susan Fales-Hill’s remarkable vision takes us in the second season.”



Twenties is executive produced by Waithe, Susan Fales-Hill who serves as showrunner, Rishi Rajani, Andrew Coles, and Justin Tipping, who directed the pilot episode.

“It took a long time to get this show on the air, but it was absolutely worth the wait. I needed THIS phenomenal cast and crew to make it happen. I’m looking forward to continuing this journey with this amazing group of people and our incredible viewers,” said Waithe.