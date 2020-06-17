‘Legends Of Tomorrow’ Ups Shayan Sobhian To Series Regular For Season 6

We’ll be seeing more of Behrad Tarazi in the upcoming sixth season of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. Shayan Sobhian, who has recurred as the character throughout season 5, has been promoted to series regular for season 6 of the superhero drama.

Sobhian’s Behrad, Zari’s younger brother, first appeared on the CW series in the Season 4 finale “Hey, World!” In the original timeline, Behrad had died, but due to a change in the timeline Behrad survived and became one of the Legends. Behrad was killed midway through season 5, but was later resurrected.

Sobhian appeared in 11 episodes as a recurring.

Based on the characters from DC Comics, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim, Phil Klemmer, and Sarah Schechter.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow season 6 is slated to premiere midseason on the CW.