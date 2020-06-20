Lee Daniels’ ‘The United States Vs. Billie Holiday’ Offered At Virtual Cannes By Sierra/Affinity

Sierra/Affinity will handle international sales of The United States Vs. Bilie Holiday, with Lee Daniels directing, producing, co-writing the script on the legendary jazz singer. Andra Day (Marshall) plays her. Pic will be offered to buyers at Virtual Cannes Film Market.

Trevante Rhodes, Garrett Hedlund, Natasha Lyonne also star.

Said Daniels: “With the world’s eyes forced to look at the centuries-old oppression of Black people, I hope The United States Vs. Billie Holiday will add to this important conversation by shining a light on systemic racism and social injustice. I also feel that in this time of great reckoning it is essential we celebrate the life and artistry of an unsung Civil Rights warrior, Billie Holiday.