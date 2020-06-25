LeBron James’ SpringHill Supersizes With Backing From Sister & Major Investors; Liz Murdoch Joins Board

LeBron James and Maverick Carter are combining their three media companies to create The SpringHill Company, with backing from major investors including Chernobyl producer Sister and a powerful new board.

Sister will invest in The SpringHill Company alongside financial services companies Guggenheim Investments and UC Investments, as well as investor Jason Stein’s SC.Holdings. Bloomberg reported that the backing was worth $100M.

The company’s new board will include Elisabeth Murdoch, Serena Williams, Apollo Global Management co-founder Marc Rowan, investment banker Paul Wachter, Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino, and Tom Werner, the Boston Red Sox chairman.

The SpringHill Company comprises James and Carter’s production outfit SpringHill Entertainment, media and consumer product vehicle Uninterrupted and The Robot Company, the brand agency. The companies are responsible for productions including Graduate Together, Space Jam: A New Legacy and The Wall.

James said: “I’ve always wanted to use the platform of basketball to empower those around me. Now I’m incredibly excited about the opportunity to build a company that empowers creators, consumers, and everything it touches.”

Carter added: “Together with our new partners and incredible team, we are building a consumer and entertainment business that’s committed to diversity, that’s unafraid to stand up for what we believe in and that’s resonating with our community.”

Speaking about Sister’s investment, the company’s executive chairman Murdoch said: “Their commitment to creative empowerment is something that we cherish above all else and makes them a natural partner in our quest for authentic voices with something important to say.”