LeBron James’ SpringHill Entertainment Inks Overall Deal With ABC Studios For Scripted Series

Springhill Entertainment, the production company founded by NBA superstar LeBron James and Maverick Carter, has signed a two-year overall deal for scripted television with ABC Studios, a part of Disney Television Studios.

James and Carter started shopping for a new home earlier this year after being based at Warner Bros. since 2015. They met with multiple TV studios and streamers ultimately signing with ABC Studios.

“SpringHill Entertainment makes the shows LeBron and I want to watch. We look at every project as a way to connect with our community and ask ourselves if it will entertain and empower them. We want our content to be insightful in every way,” said Carter, CEO of The SpringHill Company. “Disney is an incredible home for SpringHill’s future growth in scripted television. Disney’s variety of platforms, extensive reach, depth of talent, and diversity of audience opens up so much opportunity for us to keep creating great stories.”

This marks one of the biggest talent deals for ABC Studios since Jonnie Davis joined the studio as president last summer.

“LeBron and Maverick bring the same passion and commitment to excellence to SpringHill as LeBron brings to the NBA,” said Davis. “We’re thrilled they’re setting up shop with us and can’t wait roll up our sleeves and get to work.”

As announced yesterday, SpringHill Entertainment has been folded into the new and diversified The SpringHill Company, a global consumer and entertainment brand focused on empowerment, which has secured $100M in financial backing. The company’s premium scripted and unscripted film and television projects will continue to be led by Chief Content Officer Jamal Henderson with executives Eric Oberland and Lezlie Wills leading scripted development.

Founded in 2007 with the award-winning documentary More than a Game, SpringHill Entertainment started developing television in 2014 with a four-season run of the well received Starz scripted series Survivor’s Remorse.

Since then, SpringHill has developed message-driven, community-minded scripted and unscripted television across a variety of genres including limited series Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker, starring Octavia Spencer; docuseries I Promise, which takes an in-depth look at the first academic year inside James’ I Promise School; documentaries Student Athlete and Shut Up and Dribble about power and oppression in sports; Netflix series Top Boy, about drugs and life in the Black communities of London; prime-time family game show The Wall, which is currently airing its third season on NBC; short-form kids docuseries Becoming on Disney+, and documentary What’s My Name | Muhammad Ali, directed by Antoine Fuqua.

SpringHill Entertainment is repped by WME & Ziffren Brittenham.