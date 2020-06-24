‘Words On Bathroom Walls’: LD Entertainment And Roadside Attractions Set Release Date For Adaptation Of Julia Walton’s YA Novel

LD Entertainment and Roadside Attractions have reteamed to release of the feature adaptation of Julia Walton’s YA Novel Words on Bathroom Walls. The teen drama is set to debut nationwide August 7 and marks the first theatrical release for both companies since the coronavirus pandemic.

Directed by Thor Freudenthal (Carnival Row, Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters, Diary of a Wimpy Kid) and adapted by Nick Naveda, Words on Bathroom Walls follows Adam (Charlie Plummer), a young adult with raging hormones that has dreams of becoming a chef. Expelled halfway through his senior year, Adam is diagnosed with mental illness that he keeps secret at his new school. Living in constant fear of being exposed, Adam finds a connection with Maya (Taylor Russell), an outspoken and fiercely intelligent girl who inspires him to open his heart and not be defined by his condition. With the love and support of his newfound romance and family, Adam is hopeful for the very first time that he can see the light and triumph over the challenges that lie ahead.

“We are extremely proud to be telling this timely story about finding connectedness in the people who lift us up and accept us for who we are,” said LD Entertainment’s Mickey Liddell and Pete Shilaimon in a join statement. “We love this movie, beautifully adapted from Julia Walton’s YA novel, with magnetic chemistry between Charlie Plummer and Taylor Russell that will be remembered for years to come. We were thrilled to have The Chainsmokers come on board after they connected with the story, and their original score brings a deeply personal and elevated touch. We shared the finished film with our friends at Roadside Attractions to see if it was time to get back to business. We both agreed it was and have committed to the August 7th release date!”

Roadside Attractions’ Howard Cohen and Eric d’Arbeloff added, “It’s an emotional film that appeals to the YA audience. And that audience is the demo that will return first to theatres. So, when LD Entertainment came to us to discuss releasing the film theatrically in less than two months’ time, we were up for the challenge. Under the right conditions, moviegoers have indicated their desire to return to the theatres in July. Exhibition has listened and committed the resources to ensure a safe experience. At this specific point in time, we have hit the Trifecta — a great film, a great partnership and great industry indicators. No one can predict the future, but we are all-in to make it a success in this current environment.”

The film also stars Andy Garcia, AnnaSophia Robb, Beth Grant, Devin Bostick, Lobo Sebastian, with Molly Parker and Walton Goggins. Freudenthal produces with Mickey Liddell and Pete Shilaimon. Executive producers are Jennifer Monroe, Scott Holroyd, Alison Semenza King, Michael Glassman, and Kick the Habit Productions’ Alexander Pall, Andrew Taggart, Adam Alpert, and Dan Marcus. The film marks the first original score by The Chainsmokers who worked with Andrew Hollander.

CAA Media Finance brokered the domestic distribution rights on behalf of LD Entertainment and Howard Cohen negotiated on behalf of Roadside Attractions. Voltage Pictures is handling international sales. Author Julia Walton is represented by Jodi Reamer at Writers House and UTA.