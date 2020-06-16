‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’: Details Revealed About Spinoff Starring Christopher Meloni

We’re learning some details about the plotline for Law & Order: Organized Crime, the SVU spinoff that will bring Christopher Meloni’s Elliot Stabler character back to the venerable franchise.

According to the NBC logline, the drama features Elliot Stabler (Meloni) returning to the NYPD to battle organized crime after a devastating personal loss. That has sparked much curiosity as to what or whom that “personal loss” may refer.

Meloni was last seen as Stabler at the end of season 12 of Law & Order: SVU in 2011. Meloni was the male lead opposite Mariska Hargitay, who plays Olivia Benson, for SVU‘s first 12 seasons, with their characters both partners and best friends. Stabler (Meloni) was last seen in the season 12 finale when he was involved in a shooting at the precinct. His character was written off in the season 13 premiere, with Stabler abruptly retiring from the police force.

Stabler is an Irish American who, during the time he was featured on SVU, was married (his wife Kathy was played by Isabel Gillies) with five children. The role earned Meloni a lead actor in a drama series Emmy nomination in 2006.

The series synopsis continues, “However, the city and police department have changed dramatically in the decade he’s been away, and he must adapt to a criminal justice system in the midst of its own moment of reckoning. Throughout the series, we will follow Stabler’s journey to find absolution and rebuild his life, while leading a new elite task force that is taking apart the city’s most powerful criminal syndicates one by one.”

Stay tuned.