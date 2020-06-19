‘Brother’s Keeper’: Film Bridge International Boards Winterstate Milo Gibson-Laurence Fishburne Football Drama

EXCLUSIVE: We hear that Film Bridge International will be handling the international and domestic rights to the Milo Gibson-Laurence Fishburne sports drama Brother’s Keeper. Deadline first told you about the project coming together in August 2018 from Minneapolis-based upstart production company Winsterstate Entertainment.

Brother’s Keeper follows the true story of West Texas’ ’09 Abilene High School football team — underdogs who rally against the odds to form a family and win their state championship. Todd Randall directed the movie, which was adapted from the book of the same name by Al Pickett and Chad Mitchell. The producers are Hamid and Camille Torabpour and Dr. Mark Smith. The movie wrapped its principal shoot before the COVID-19 pandemic and has been in post-production, with current below-the-line post crew observing social distancing protocols. The movie also stars country singer Bucky Covington who plays a high school coach, and is contributing new music that he wrote and performs in the movie.

“Film Bridge is thrilled to be partnered with Winterstate on Brother’s Keeper, which has extraordinary production value, setting it apart in the indie film market. Based on real-life events, this story is compelling for audiences because it is authentic, with emotions that are both real and raw — something that people are yearning for right now,” said Film Bridge CEO Ellen S. Wander.