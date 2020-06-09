Paramount, Temple Hill Set Feature Version Of Horror Short ‘Laura Hasn’t Slept’

EXCLUSIVE: Paramount Pictures has made a deal to turn the horror short film Laura Hasn’t Slept into a theatrical feature. The short’s writer-director Parker Finn also will write and helm the film, and Temple Hill will produce. Finn is repped by Grandview and CAA.

Laura Hasn’t Slept was set to premiere as SXSW in March, before the event was canceled. Despite that setback, the short film won the Special Jury Recognition Prize for SXSW’s Midnight Short category. The title character in the short is a young woman desperate to rid herself of a recurring nightmare. She seeks help from her therapist to confront the terror.

Here is a teaser trailer: