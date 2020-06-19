EXCLUSIVE: Archstone Entertainment and Gravitas Ventures are partnering on Brotherhood Studios and Slater Brothers Entertainment’s Last Three Days starring Walking Dead: World Beyond‘s Robert Palmer Watkins, Deadline has learned.

Pic, which Gravitas will release stateside later this year, and Archstone is introducing to foreign buyers next week at the virtual Cannes market, follows an undercover cop who gets mixed up in a dangerous crime syndicate. He wakes up to discover he is missing his partner, his wife, and three days of his life. Brian Ulrich wrote, directed, and and produced the movie alongside his wife Julianna Ulrich.

Slater Brothers Entertainment’s Todd and Grant Slater executive produced the film, along with Mark Joseph and Co-Producer Jonathan M Black.

“We are thrilled to be working with the very talented Brian Ulrich and on yet another Slater Brother’s Entertainment title. With Last Three Days that team continues to display a penchant for clever plots, refined visuals, and entertaining performances from talented casts,” said Nick Royak, Senior Manager of Acquisitions at Gravitas Ventures.

Ulrich said in a statement to Deadline, “Every step of this journey, from script to screen, we have been privileged to work with extraordinary filmmakers, and the same is true once again. We are excited to have the teams at Gravitas and Archstone join us on our journey and become a part of our story.”

Todd Slater repped the filmmakers, with Nick Royak representing Gravitas Ventures on the domestic deal, and President of Worldwide Sales & Development, Jack Sheehan, representing Archstone on the foreign side.

The deal is the second this month between Gravitas and Archstone, the former recently closing domestic rights on 5 Years Apart starring Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Chloe Bennet, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s Scott Michael Forster, Toy Story 4’s Ally Maki, and Roswell, New Mexico’s Michael Vlamis, who also produced alongside Adam Maffei and writer/director Joe Angelo Menconi.