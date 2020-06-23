‘Last Chance U’: Netflix Junior College Football Docuseries Returns For Fifth & Final Season; ‘Basketball’ Spinoff Gets Series Greenlight

Netflix’s Last Chance U is moving from football to basketball. The streaming giant said today that the critically acclaimed docuseries Last Chance U, which focuses on junior college football, will return for a a fifth and final season on July 28. Additionally, Netflix has given a green light to new series Last Chance U: Basketball for premiere in 2021. The new series will document the East Los Angeles Community College basketball team during their 2019-2020 season.

Season 5, Last Chance U: Laney, brings viewers inside the hustle and grind of Laney College JUCO football in Oakland, CA, where the Laney Eagles are embarking on a new season to defend their 2018 national championship. Under the leadership of the legendary Coach John Beam, the Laney players must overcome injuries, road blocks, and the pressure to prove themselves once again. This season will show how the culture and community has shaped this program, team and their outlook on the game of football.

“We’re thrilled to be able to delve into the world of Laney College for our fifth season and to have had the opportunity to document the incredible grit and drive of these JUCO players in Oakland, CA,” said executive producer and director Greg Whiteley (Cheer, Mitt). “With this series, we always wanted to give viewers a raw behind-the-scenes look at junior college athletics and we’re excited to expand the LCU legacy onto the court with JUCO basketball.”

Last Chance U is a Netflix production in association with Condé Nast Entertainment, Endgame Entertainment and One Potato Productions.